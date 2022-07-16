ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magic shows, used book sale at Salina Public Library Thursday

Salina Post
Salina Post
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Books Are Magic Day with Dan Dan The Magic Man is coming to the Salina Public Library. Dan Heath and his wife are teachers, who for the past 20 years, have been spending their summers touring Kansas libraries bringing fun programs that emphasize the magic of books and reading...

salinapost.com

Salina Post

Public hearing, ordinances, 2023 budget on Salina city agenda

A public hearing, proposed ordinances, and the 2023 budget are among the items on the Salina City Commission agenda for Monday. Study sessions and city commission meetings will take place in–person in room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 West Ash Street, and via Zoom until further notice. Meetings also can be viewed at the City of Salina YouTube channel, https://www.youtube.com/cityofSalinaKansas.
SALINA, KS
ksal.com

Banking on Salina LPGA Event

When a prestigious national golf tournament begins in Salina later this week a Salina bank will be at the forefront. The Bennington State Bank is the Title Sponsor for the 2022 Senior LPGA Championship tournament coming to the Salina Country Club this week, on July 21-24. Among other things, the bank is helping four area golfers live a dream by playing a round with one Annika Sorenstam, one of the best female golfers in history.
SALINA, KS
