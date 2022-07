Kodak Black was pulled over by cops on Friday, and he was arrested after authorities discovered 31 oxycodone pills and $74,960 in cash during a search. As TMZ reported, law enforcement sources said that the rapper was riding in a Dodge Durango in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida when they spotted what was believed to be illegal window tints. Officers pulled him over, and searched the car after they reportedly smelled marijuana. During the search, they recovered 31 oxycodone pills and the cash, and law enforcement sources added that his license and tags were also expired.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO