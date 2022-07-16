ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Manufacturing leaders: American businesses face major issues due to inflationary pressure

By The Center Square
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
The Southern Maryland Chronicle
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42t5T3_0giA6LLd00

(The Center Square) – Several manufacturing and business leaders are concerned about how inflationary pressures hurt businesses through heightened input and transportation costs.

Participants at a round table event on Capitol Hill Thursday said that inflation had increased the cost of raw materials, making it harder for manufacturers to obtain what they need to do business.

“For manufacturers, increased raw material costs are the number one issue right now,” said Robyn M. Boerstling of the National Association of Manufacturers.

These heightened raw material costs have played a significant role in the recent price increases nationwide as manufacturers struggle to survive and pass on some of the heightened costs to their consumers.

“What’s driving these price increases? Obviously, raw material costs, freight and transportation costs, wages and salary, energy, [and] shortage of available workers,” Boerstiling said. “Yes, manufacturers are assuming those costs, but they are also being passed through.”

Uncertain about how inflation rates will continue to play out, businesses can no longer afford to establish long-term price commitments to their partners, making it harder to secure deals between companies.

“What we’re seeing and what we’re hearing from our partners is that suppliers are guaranteeing prices for shorter windows of time,” Shawn Wilson of the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said.

This uncertainty has contributed to higher prices as businesses don’t know what prices might look like shortly.

“If we are not going to put the work in place, put the pipe in place, the steel in place, for two years from now, we’re guessing what the price would be and building that in our price,” George Palko of the Great Lakes Construction Company said. “Some of the terms and conditions put on by the truckers, put on by aggregate suppliers, concrete suppliers, putting on 20% per year escalators onto the first year price. So, we are adding 20% and 40%, and 60% onto their first-year price.”

Another pressing issue for manufacturers is high energy costs. According to AAA, the average national gas price is currently $4.61 a gallon, which is $1.46 more than the same time a year ago. Manufacturers say these prices need to come down as they have created many issues for the production and transportation of goods.

“We need to do everything we can to reduce energy costs because it is a huge driver of all the challenges that we face,” Boerstling said.

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Oil Prices Tumble More Than $2 Ahead Of Potential Large U.S. Rate Hike

Oil prices fell more than $2 on Thursday as investors focused on the prospect of a large U.S. rate hike later this month that could stem inflation but at the same time hit oil demand. Brent crude futures for September were down $2.14 to $97.43 a barrel at 1038 GMT...
TRAFFIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Gas Prices#Our Price#American
One Green Planet

Man Sentenced After Selling Thousands of Devices That Allow Trucks to Bypass Emission Controls

A truck mechanic from North Carolina was sentenced for selling thousands of devices that allow truck owners to bypass emission controls. Matthew Sidney Geouge pled guilty last year to violating the Clean Air Act and tax evasion. The 35-year-old has been sentenced to a year in prison for selling the devices that bypass emission control systems and produce hundreds of times more pollution than standard regulations.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gas Price
24/7 Wall St.

America Braces For $380 Oil

Oil prices, at just above $100 a barrel, have driving gas prices above $5 based on a gallon of regular nationwide. In some states, the number is closer to $6 a gallon. Oil prices also affect other parts of the economy. Jet fuel price spikes have cut into airline profits. Oil is used in petrochemicals […]
TRAFFIC
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Billionaire Warren Buffett Lives in a House Worth Less Than $1 Million

Warren Buffett is known as the “Oracle of Omaha” and is one of the most successful, widely known, and widely followed investors in the world. When people want to know where to put their money or what to invest in next, they often look to see what Buffett is doing. He is a “value investor” known for buying and holding rather than buying and selling. That strategy apparently applies to the home he’s owned for decades, and while it has appreciated, it’s still valued at less than $1 million.
OMAHA, NE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MD
21K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Are you ready for a new type of news in Southern Maryland? The kind that talks about community, schools, government, outdoors, events, and more? The kind that doesn’t post its opinion, but rather tells the story from all sides? Welcome to The Southern Maryland Chronicle(SMC). Born out of a need to bring Southern Maryland more than just accidents, crime, and fires. The need to talk about all the positive things the community offers. To bring you the news that you need to make informed and educated opinions and decisions. We focus on Southern Maryland, but will also report on news from the region, state and national arenas if we feel that it will either affect SoMd or be of news interest to SoMd.

 https://www.southernmarylandchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy