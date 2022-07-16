ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Penguins Trade John Marino to the New Jersey Devils for Ty Smith

By Nicholas Brlansky
 3 days ago

The Pittsburgh Penguins have traded defenseman John Marino to the New Jersey Devils

The Pittsburgh Penguins have traded defenseman John Marino to the New Jersey Devils in exchange for Ty Smith and a third-round pick in 2023. Marino was rumored to be on the trade block all summer after having a bounce-back year for the Penguins.

Penguins general manager Ron Hextall spoke about his desire to open up salary cap space early on in the off-season and reiterated his need to trade a blue liner earlier this week when speaking to the media.

Marino's departure opens up roughly $3.5 million in salary cap space for the Penguins as they look to fill out the bottom of their forward lineup.

Ty Smith, a 22-year-old left-shot defenseman, is heading into the final year of his entry-level contract. Smith has played 114 games in the previous two seasons with the Devils, scoring 43 points (7-36), but is a career minus-35.

A 2018 first-round pick of the New Jersey Devils, Smith is a talented puck mover who possesses tremendous on-ice vision. The Saskatchewan native is a bit undersized at 5'11" but uses his positioning and quick hands to clear pucks from the defensive zone. After a promising rookie season with the Devils, Smith struggled in his sophomore season and finished the year on New Jersey's third pairing.

This trade leaves the Penguins with five left-handed defensemen, including 23-year-old P.O. Joseph who signed a one-way contract earlier this week. With Hextall telling Danny Shirey of DK Pittsburgh Sports that is a "fair assumption" the Penguins will not carry nine defensemen into the season, another trade could be on the horizon for the Penguins.

There was a moment last week when it looked like Evgeni Malkin’s time with the Pittsburgh Penguins was coming to a close. But an 11th-hour agreement avoided a potential split, with Malkin re-upping with the Pens on a four-year, $24.4 million deal that will keep him in Pittsburgh the rest of his career. However, that had come after a report from ESPN that the talks had reached an impasse and that Malkin was going to market when free agency opened.
What Does Ryan Poehling Bring to the Penguins?

The Pittsburgh Penguins reshaped the defensive makeup of their team with the additions of talented youngster Ty Smith and the rock solid Jeff Petry. Management's priority this off-season was clear: retain their top players, add some size on the back end, and run it back. While this plan continues to shake out, the forward depth shifts to the top of the list as the new highest priority. The Penguins are still searching for impact players to fill out their lineup. Is there a chance that newly acquired forward Ryan Poehling can step up?
