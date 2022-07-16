ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Weeknd Flies Out 6-Year-Old Fan to Philadelphia Concert after Toronto Postponement

By Mitchell Peters
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

The Weeknd made one little boy very happy during the superstar’s rescheduled After Hours Til Dawn tour opener in Philadelphia on Thursday (July 14).

Megafan Phoenix Prince, 6, went viral on social media last week after he was photographed crying outside of the Toronto venue where The Weeknd was scheduled to launch his long-awaited stadium trek. The July 8 concert at Rogers Centre was canceled at the last minute because of a nationwide network outage, leaving many fans sharing their disappointment online.

Shortly after the cancellation, The Weeknd retweeted a snapshot of the devastated Prince — who even donned a red blazer and black tie, just like his idol — being comforted by his father outside of the facility. “Can someone please find him for me?” the singer captioned his tweet.

The Weeknd managed to get in touch with the boy’s family and flew Prince out to his Philly concert at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday, Billboard confirms. The child’s dad, Blake Prince, took to Instagram after the show to share a sweet backstage photo of his “Starboy” being embraced by The Weeknd.

“I wouldn’t be able to put this last week into words if I tried,” the father wrote alongside the adorable pic. “We are forever grateful for this moment. We are beyond thankful to Abel and his beautiful crew for their friendship, hospitality, generosity and for spending day with Phoenix and I. He will cherish this experience forever. Thank you a million times over. xo.”

The After Hours Til Dawn tour continues at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., on Saturday.

Check out The Weeknd’s heartfelt moment with Prince on Instagram below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Blake Louis Prince (@blakelouisprince)

More from Billboard

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme, 14, Celebrates Mom’s Wedding In Vintage Elvis Car Outside Chapel

Emme Muniz looked over the moon at mom Jennifer Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck‘s wedding! The non-binary 14-year-old, who goes by pronouns they/them, posed in Elvis Presley‘s vintage pink Cadillac right on the Las Vegas strip, holding their hands up in a “rock on position”, in the snap released via Jen’s On The JLo newsletter on Sunday, July 17. They appeared to be wearing a black top or blazer, along with a beaded blazer. Marc Anthony‘s daughter sat in the drivers seat right behind the wheel, while someone else — most likely their twin brother Max, also 14 — was next to them.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Billboard

Jennifer Lopez Shares a Behind-the-Scenes Look at One of Her Wedding Dresses

Click here to read the full article. One of the world’s most famous celebrity couples tied the knot Saturday (July 16) — but instead of a major million-dollar affair, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were married in a small Las Vegas chapel ceremony amongst four other couples. And in a new newsletter sent out to fans, the 52-year-old “On the Floor” singer shared several details and a couple behind-the-scenes videos from her and Affleck’s big, 20 years-in-the-making night — including a look at their wedding outfits. In an email to fans confirming her wedding, the Marry Me actress included clips from...
LAS VEGAS, NV
HollywoodLife

Ben Affleck Yawns & Flashes Wedding Ring In 1st Public Photos Since Marrying Jennifer Lopez

We finally got a look at Ben Affleck‘s wedding ring! After marrying Jennifer Lopez in Las Vegas on July 16, the Oscar winner, 49, was seen wearing his wedding band in paparazzi pics taken on July 18. In the photos, which can be seen HERE, Ben flashed his ring while driving back to his ex-wife Jennifer Garner‘s home in Los Angeles. Ben wore a purple T-shirt and yawned in the car while stopped at a red light, clearly exhausted after his whirlwind wedding ceremony to J.Lo, 52.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Entertainment
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
OK! Magazine

Scantily Clad Madonna Lets Loose At After-Party With Daughter Lourdes Leon

Nobody does risqué quite like Madonna. The "Material Girl" singer, 63, showed some major skin on Instagram while celebrating with daughter Lourdes Leon at the after-party for her Pride concert on Saturday, June 25. "I want to say that I had a great time at the party after my Show for Pride 🏳️‍🌈 at terminal 5," Madonna penned alongside a photo of herself and her eldest daughter, 25. WHO IS THAT? MADONNA LOOKS UNRECOGNIZABLE AS SHE POSES WITH CELEB PALS AT BRITNEY SPEARS’ WEDDINGAs OK! exclusively reported, the chart topper continues to show off her assets on stage and off,...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

How Jon Bon Jovi Feels About His Son Jake Bongiovi, 20, Dating Millie Bobby Brown, 18

Jon Bon Jovi is a super supportive parent when it comes to his son Jake Bongiovi’s relationship with Millie Bobby Brown. A source close to the Bon Jovi frontman revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Jon and the rest of Jake’s family “all adore” the rising actress, and they’re so happy to see their son, 20, and Millie, 18, doing so well together.“Jake Bongiovi’s famous father Jon is very supportive of his relationship with Millie and so is his mom, Dorothea,” they said.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Mariah Carey’s Feelings About Nick Cannon’s Newest Babies On The Way Revealed

Nick Cannon, 41, confirmed he is expecting his eighth child in January. It is also reported he is expecting his ninth, making it hard not to wonder what his ex-wife, Mariah Carey, 52, and the mother of his first two children, 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, thinks of his busy baby-making schedule. Fortunately, a source close to the Queen of Christmas filled HollywoodLife in on exactly that. “Mariah has been very tight-lipped when it comes to her feelings about Nick’s love life because she doesn’t even want to go there. Nick can do what Nick wants to do and as long as he is always there for Monroe and Moroccan, Mariah will continue to keep her opinion about his personal life to herself,” the source told HL EXCLUSIVELY, adding that Mariah moved on from their split “a long time ago.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Jennifer Lopez
Person
Britney Spears
OK! Magazine

Alex Rodriguez Reacts To Ex Jennifer Lopez Marrying Ben Affleck, Source Shares He's 'Living His Best Life'

No bitterness here! Just a few days after Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez tied the knot in Las Vegas, Alex Rodriguez, who dated Lopez right before she moved on with the actor, doesn't have any hatred towards his ex. “He’s happy for her and happy that she’s with the person she’s meant to be with,” a source told Us Weekly. “He’s in a new relationship now and is happy as well. He’s traveling all over and living his best life. He’s really focused on family, his career and what he’s got going on.”The athlete, 46, "saw the news" that the...
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Lopez Reveals The 2 Special Photos Of Ben Affleck She Has In Her Bathrooom

After two engagements to the love of her life, Jennifer Lopez, 52, is finally married to Ben Affleck, 49! And in a new video posted to Instagram, fans got a sneak peek into Jennifer’s luxe private bathroom, where she got ready for her July 16 Las Vegas wedding. The clip, posted by her hair stylist Chris Appleton, showed a beaming Jennifer twirling in a stunning white maxi dress and looking in the mirror as she prepped for her big ceremony.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Vibe

Chlöe Treats The BET Awards Audience To A Sultry “Suprise”

Click here to read the full article. Before the 2022 BET Awards wrapped for the night, Chlöe took the stage immediately following Diddy’s Lifetime Achievement Award tribute and speech. (Throughout the night, we’d been wondering when the Parkwood Princess would take the stage. As we saw her shadow eagerly awaiting the commercial break’s end from the audience, we knew we were in for a treat. Pun intended.) Channeling the likes of Janet Jackson, Chlöe—Miss Bailey, if you nasty—flipped the vibe from energetic to seductive as she and her dancers moved as one for her first live performance of her new single,...
THEATER & DANCE
HollywoodLife

Lizzo Performs In Nothing But Blue Shapewear To Celebrate Drop Of New Album In NYC: Watch

Lizzo led a show-stopping performance on the Today Show for the Citi Concert Series on Friday, July 15. The Grammy Award winner, 34, performed in New York City to several tracks off her new album Special, which dropped that same day. Lizzo got the crowd up on their feet as she danced and sang in a blue shapewear from her inclusive brand Yitty. Her look included a sparkly bra and matching pants, which she removed to show off stylish shorts. Lizzo also sported flashy eye makeup and lashes for the performance.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weeknd#Toronto Postponement#Lincoln Financial Field
HollywoodLife

Nick Cannon Clears Up Engagement Rumors & Reveals If He’s Really Getting Married

(UPDATE: 7/15/22 AT 7:50 P.M. ET): After sparking engagement rumors via a post to Instagram meant to promote his new song, “Eyes Closed”, Nick Cannon has confirmed that he did not actually get engaged. “I love the idea of marriage, especially the ceremony, the proposing, the idea of just falling in love,” he said on Entertainment Tonight as he co-hosted the show with Nischelle Turner from Baha Mar in the Bahamas. “Who cares what the rest of the world thinks? You never know.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Billboard

Beyoncé Has Finally Posted Her First TikTok — and It Includes a Cardi B Appearance

The time has finally come. After first joining the ubiquitous platform on Dec. 17, 2021, at long last, Beyoncé has posted her first TikTok. Set to the sound of “Break My Soul,” the lead single from her forthcoming album Renaissance, Beyoncé shared a compilation of fans dancing, vibing, and singing along to the anthemic dance track. Alongside fans creating memes and vouging to Queen Bey’s latest single, Cardi B makes an appearance via a snippet of one her Instagram livestreams where she shouts the lyrics “in case you forgot how we act outside!”
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Us Weekly

Celebrity Splits of 2022: Stars Who Broke Up This Year

Calling it quits. It happens all the time, but the world never gets used to seeing celebrity couples break up. Chanel Iman and Sterling Shepard were among the stars who made headlines for their splits in 2022. Us Weekly exclusively revealed in January that the model and the NFL star were “getting divorced,” though they […]
NFL
HollywoodLife

Travis Scott Gushes Over Kylie Jenner For ‘Throwing That A## Down’ In Rare Post

Travis Scott, 31, showed love for the mother of his two children, Kylie Jenner, 24, on Father’s Day! The rapper, who doesn’t post about his personal life often, posted a photo of the makeup mogul from the back as she cooked at a stovetop in a white tank top and tie-dye jeans. Some of her long hair was pulled back into a clip and she held a plate in one hand as she used a cooking tool over a skillet in the other.
CELEBRITIES
Floor8

Adele returns to the stage with her current boyfriend and ex-husband in attendance

Adele is back baby! On July 1, the British pop star performed a show in Hyde Park, London, UK, which marked her first public performance in five years. To our surprise, standing in a VIP section together was none other than her boyfriend, sports agent Rich Paul, and her ex-husband, Simon Konecki. Their son Angelo, 9, was also in attendance, the singer herself told the crowd during her show, which also marked her first major gig since the release of her 30 "divorce" album.
CELEBRITIES
Billboard

Billboard

5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

music • charts • news

 http://www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy