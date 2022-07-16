Season 1 Of "The Bear" Is Here, And This Is What Fans Really Think About The Show

There's a new chef in town.

Season 1 of The Bear recently debuted on Hulu starring Jeremy Allen White , Ayo Edebiri, Ebon Moss-Bachrach, and more. The story? A young chef named Carmy returns to Chicago to help run his family's sandwich shop after his brother's death.

Fans have been raving about the series and just got news that it was picked up for another season .

If you've binged all the episodes or plan to watch the show next, here's what audiences have had to say about The Bear so far. Take a look:

Watched #TheBearFX in a day and WOW I needed another season yesterday @oliviandent 05:30 PM - 06 Jul 2022

I’m actively in therapy to help me stop falling in love with men who look like this but The Bear on Hulu is worth the mental set back. #TheBear #hulu @Nikkis817 11:51 PM - 06 Jul 2022

my wife: can you get me a glass of water me, just watched the bear: YES CHEF ONE WATER ALL DAYmy wife: you don’t have to-me: CORNER @ben_rosen 04:28 AM - 06 Jul 2022

wild how i went from “yeah i guess i’ll check out The Bear” to “i will die if FX on Hulu doesn’t renew The Bear” in the matter of three days @KevinLempke 01:35 AM - 29 Jun 2022

If you’ve worked in a kitchen before, check out #TheBear on @hulu. It’s pure chaos, fast-paced, and will take you right back to getting yelled at. Anyone else get flashbacks? @tschrack 12:23 AM - 07 Jul 2022

#TheBear grabbed me in the first 10 minutes. I love the look of this show @writerbxtch 02:06 AM - 05 Jul 2022

I'm on my Carmy x Sydney slow burn agenda. The girls that get it, get it; the girls who don't, don't #TheBear @Namaariayaaaa 04:43 AM - 06 Jul 2022

Episode 7 of #TheBear is one of the best single episodes of any tv show I’ve ever watched. Masterpiece. @Philthhy 10:06 PM - 04 Jul 2022

#TheBear is amazing! Raw, chaotic and an incredible character study. Every performance was on point and is so worth your time. @MikeSpielmanVA 05:57 AM - 04 Jul 2022

okay wow #TheBear needs a trigger warning, as someone who's been in kitchens, this shit is the most stressful and realistic depiction of working in a kitchen. legit got ptsd from it, this is gonna be a great show @christiancin3ma 11:59 PM - 04 Jul 2022

Calling every person I see in public today “chef” because I watched two episodes of The Bear @ecareyo 04:01 PM - 13 Jul 2022

I’ve never felt more seen watching a show than hearing the chefs reply to each other with “HEARD” in a normal conversation outside the kitchen #TheBearFX @lovegabbyy_ 02:12 AM - 04 Jul 2022

Carmy don’t care if the sky falls, they open in two hours #TheBearFx @carmool 10:24 PM - 03 Jul 2022

me enjoying The Bear while Chicagoans argue about the show’s inaccuracies @writtenbyirene 01:56 PM - 06 Jul 2022

this screenshot did more for the bear than any advertising could @ianamurray 11:02 PM - 03 Jul 2022

Have you had a chance to watch The Bear ? Share your review in the comments!