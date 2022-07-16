Season 1 Of "The Bear" Is Here, And This Is What Fans Really Think About The Show

Related
"Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin" Star Bailee Madison Said Lucy Hale "Manifested" Her Getting Cast
Everyone please say thank you to Aria Montgomery!
Here's What The Cast Of "Downton Abbey" Has Been Up To Over The Last Few Years
Isn't it strange to see some of them in modern clothing?
18 Book-To-Movie Differences In "Hello, Goodbye, And Everything In Between"
Because everything is better with Jordan Fisher in it, even things that were really freaking good to begin with.
23 Of The Best Shows From 2022 (So Far) That You Need To Start Watching If You Haven't Already
I just wish I could rewatch The Bear again for the first time.
A Ranking Of The CW's Best Shows (All With Dumpster Fire-Level Drama)
The CW has always been pleasantly unhinged.
Prince Harry Revealed When He Realized Meghan Markle Was His Soulmate And They Hadn't Known Each Other For Very Long
"It has been my lifeline, a place where I found peace."
Rickey Smiley Morning Show Reacts To Beyonce’s ‘Break My Soul’ [WATCH]
Beyonce' once again made the world stop with her latest single, 'Break My Soul' off her upcoming album, 'Renaissance'.
Richard Pryor's Daughter Rain on Will Smith's Oscars Slap of Chris Rock: 'They're Both Really Good Guys'
Rain Pryor, the daughter of provocative comedian Richard Pryor, is no stranger to extreme reactions to controversial comedy. But even she was shocked by the "slap heard around the world" at the Oscars last March. On Tuesday's episode of the PEOPLE Every Day podcast, director and actress Rain Pryor spoke...
Rosie O’Donnell Looks Unrecognizable In The New ‘A League Of Their Own’ TV Series
When the new TV reboot of “A League of Their Own” debuts on Prime Video this summer, fans of the beloved 1992 film it shares a title with will see a familiar face in a different getup. Rosie O’Donnell, who stared as third baseman Doris Murphy in the...
Entertainment Times
Kourtney Kardashian Struggles To Keep Her Nannies Because Daughter Penelope Is Out Of Control
Kourtney Kardashian is always looking for a nanny for her kids. After all, no one stays with their family for many years. An unnamed source told Star that Kardashian treats her children’s nannies well. However, the same cannot be said about her kids, especially Penelope.
44 Actors Who Are So Good At American Accents, People Were Shocked To Find Out They Were Fake
Toni Collette has a better American accent than me, an actual American.
Katie Holmes' Boyfriend Bobby Wooten III Has Met Suri: He 'Is Getting to Know Her Family' (Source)
Katie Holmes and her musician boyfriend Bobby Wooten III have taken their relationship to the next level. A source tells PEOPLE in this week's issue that Wooten has spent time with Holmes' inner circle, including Suri, her 16-year-old daughter with ex-husband Tom Cruise. "He is getting to know her family,"...
Rosie O’Donnell’s Massive Net Worth Is in a League of Its Own! See How Much Money She Makes
After beginning her career as a standup comic, Rosie O’Donnell was able to catapult herself to fame on television and beyond. The former host of The View amassed a massive net worth to show for all her onscreen achievements. What Is Rosie O’Donnell’s Net Worth?. Rosie has...
hotnewhiphop.com
Eddie Murphy's Daughter Bria Marries Michael Xavier In Lavish Ceremony
The daughter of the Beverly Hills Cop star has gotten married in Beverly Hills. On Saturday, comedian/actor Eddie Murphy walked his daughter, Bria Murphy, down the aisle. In a private wedding ceremony, Bria, the daughter of Murphy and his ex-wife Nicole, married actor Michael Xavier in front of 250 friends and family members, according to People.
Kate Hudson watches son Ryder, 18, get first tattoo of siblings’ initials
Kate Hudson had a front row seat to her son Ryder’s first tattoo appointment. The actress, 43, filmed the 18-year-old as he got the letters “CBR” inked onto his right forearm Tuesday. The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” star filmed her eldest child getting the body art at the Sixty Ink shop before posing for a picture with Ryder and tattoo artist Claudio Traina. Hudson is also the mother of son Bingham, 10, and daughter Rani, 3, with ex-fiancé Matt Bellamy and fiancé Chris Fujikawa, respectively. Ryder’s tattoo appears to feature his siblings’ initials, as well as the initial of his...
Khloe Kardashian Gets Candid About Her Plastic Surgery On Instagram In Birthday Post: 'Thanks For My Perfect Nose'
This post has been updated since it was originally published on April 7, 2022. While the Kardashian sisters have historically been adamant about denying having plastic surgery done, fans are praising Khloe Kardashian, 37, for being open about undergo...
The Best Movies On Netflix Right Now - July 2022
From stunning originals to modern classics, these are the best movies on Netflix...
Nick Cannon Commented On Engagement Rumors Days After Talking About Reconciling With Mariah Carey
It's not what we think it is.
Hallmark Channel Stars’ Dating Histories: Candace Cameron Bure, Andrew Walker and More
They love love! Hallmark Channel is known for its romantic movies, and the actors who star in them hold special places in fans’ hearts. Watching them find their happy endings over and over again on screen makes viewers wonder what their personal lives are like off screen. Candace Cameron Bure, for her part, met her […]
Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas’ Whirlwind Romance: A Timeline of Their Relationship
Falling in love! Ben Affleck’s relationship with Ana de Armas quickly flourished before the general public — and it’s definitely one Hollywood romance worth exploring. Affleck and de Armas worked together on the 2020 psychological thriller Deep Water, which they filmed the year before. The duo sparked dating rumors when they were spotted abroad in […]
