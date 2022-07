Never say never — Justin Bieber will return to his "Justice" tour after going on hiatus for a month due to a medical condition that paralyzed half of his face. The "Yummy" pop sensation will perform July 31 at the Lucca Summer Festival in Italy, a representative for Bieber confirmed to USA TODAY Tuesday. The singer is expected to play international shows for his world tour in Europe in the summer and will head to South America in September. Bieber will then head to South Africa, Asia, Australia, the Middle East, Australia and New Zealand for fall and winter shows, according to his website.

MUSIC ・ 15 MINUTES AGO