Sunland Park, NM

Smugglers exploit gaps where border wall construction halted

By Julian Resendiz
KXAN
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSUNLAND PARK, New Mexico (Border Report) – The footprints were clearly visible in the mid-morning sun. They told the story of at least two people wiggling under a steel mesh border wall hastily propped up several inches above the ground. “These are prints of a group that came...

Euri Giles | Clareifi

Opinion: Beto keeps “showing up for and standing up with Uvalde”, while Abbott keeps spending money on the border.

Earlier this week in Uvalde, TX, The Unheard Voices March and Rally took place to demand justice and accountability from lawmakers in the wake of the Robb Elementary School shooting that claimed the lives of 19 children and 2 of their teachers. Beto O'Rourke, who has been outspoken about the need for gun reform in the wake of the shooting, showed up to march with the protesters. When asked why he decided to attend, Beto said "These families deserve our support, they deserve justice, they deserve answers, and they deserve action. Every one of them to a person has told me they never want to see another family go through this. So, I'm marching with them today to support what they're doing and what they're asking for".
UVALDE, TX
Government
Borderlands: Texas port begins $68M channel improvement project

The Brownsville Ship Channel is set to be widened and deepened with the recent signing of a partnership agreement between the Brownsville Navigation District (BND) and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE). The Brazos Island Harbor Channel Improvement Project — USACE’s official name for the endeavor — will deepen the...
TEXAS STATE

