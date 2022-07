Erasmo Ramirez tossed three scoreless innings on the mound for the Nationals Sunday, allowing one hit and striking out two in the Nationals' 7-3 win over the Braves. Ramirez was called on for the spot start Sunday and kept hitters off-balance through three scoreless frames. The veteran right-hander carries a 4.26 ERA and 1.35 WHIP to go along with a6.70 K/9 ratio in 32 appearances (two starts) on the mound this season.

