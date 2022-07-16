ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Multiple People Killed In 21-Car Pileup Caused By Dust Storm

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt least six people, including two children, were killed, and eight others were injured in a 21-car accident on Interstate 90 in Montana on Friday (July 16). Montana Highway Patrol Sgt. Jay Nelson said that the massive pileup was caused by...

