New Jersey Devils Trade Ty Smith For John Marino

Ann Arbor is about 43 miles from Detroit. While this is important information for fans of both the Michigan Wolverines (NCAA) and any of the major Detroit sports teams, this has become increasingly relevant information pertaining to arguably the Red Wings’ biggest acquisition on the first day of free agency. You see, much was made of John Tavares and his Toronto Maple Leafs bedsheets when he signed on with Toronto as a free agent in 2018. And while Andrew Copp is not the same caliber of player as Tavares was when he hit the open market, it’s pretty safe to say that Copp signed with the team he cheered for as a kid, growing up just a 45 minute drive away from Detroit.

DETROIT, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO