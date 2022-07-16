19 people arrested during undercover Ga. sex trafficking sting

TROUP COUNTY. Ga. — A two-day sting in Troup County has left nearly 20 people behind bars.

According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, a sex trafficking sting earlier this week landed 19 people in jail on prostitution and drug charges.

They say the joint operation with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, and Homeland Security Investigators saw deputies go undercover to target sex traffickers and those they say are funding alleged sex traffickers.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Charges from the sting ranged from prostitution to the possession of fentanyl, a highly lethal drug that has lead to many overdoses in Georgia and across the country.

The suspects arrested include:

Gregory Michael Lee, 34, of Tyrone, Ga. – charged with pandering

Jhason Naphee Brown, 24, of Hawkinsville, Ga. - charged with prostitution

Quintavies Lee Avery, 26, of Perry, Ga. - charged with prostitution (Party to a Crime)

Jadayjha Braeshone Edwards, 25, of Houston, Ga. - charged with prostitution (Party to a Crime)

Jeremiah Negron, 25, of DeMorest, Ga. – charged with pandering

Robert Layton Brown, 26, of Marbury, Ala. - charged with pandering

Tatyana Love, 23, of Columbus, Ga. - charged with prostitution

Joe Mitchell Dozier Jr., 59, of Phenix City, Ala. - charged with loitering and prowling

Stephen Ladon Thomas, 42, of Lumpkin, Ga. , - charged with pandering and possession of methamphetamine

Myles Grant, 30, of Atlanta, Ga. - charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin

Aminah Banks, 35, of Atlanta, Ga. – charged with prostitution

Kayla Nicole Johnson, 31, of Social Circle, Ga. - charged with prostitution, possession of methamphetamine and possession of fentanyl

Leah Shields, 44, of Stockbridge, Ga. – charged with prostitution

Kaila Anderson, 23, of Gwinnett, Ga. – charged with prostitution

Devin Ryland, 20, of Snellville, Ga. – charged with pimping

Jo’lonnye Trimble, 21, of Columbus, Ga. – charged with prostitution

Kimberly Baker, 32, of Montgomery, Ala. – charged with prostitution and possession of cocaine

Demarace Snow, 41, of Montgomery, Ala. – charged with possession of cocaine

Dave Parker, 53, of Columbus, Ga. – charged with pimping and possession of cocaine

Channel 2 Action News has requested the mugshots for all 19 people arrested during this undercover sting.

Deputies say that their investigation is ongoing and are providing for those who may be victims of sex trafficking.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group