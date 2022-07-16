ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troup County, GA

19 people arrested during undercover Ga. sex trafficking sting

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40IOaS_0giA4Jeb00

TROUP COUNTY. Ga. — A two-day sting in Troup County has left nearly 20 people behind bars.

According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, a sex trafficking sting earlier this week landed 19 people in jail on prostitution and drug charges.

They say the joint operation with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office, and Homeland Security Investigators saw deputies go undercover to target sex traffickers and those they say are funding alleged sex traffickers.

Charges from the sting ranged from prostitution to the possession of fentanyl, a highly lethal drug that has lead to many overdoses in Georgia and across the country.

The suspects arrested include:

  • Gregory Michael Lee, 34, of Tyrone, Ga. – charged with pandering
  • Jhason Naphee Brown, 24, of Hawkinsville, Ga. - charged with prostitution
  • Quintavies Lee Avery, 26, of Perry, Ga. - charged with prostitution (Party to a Crime)
  • Jadayjha Braeshone Edwards, 25, of Houston, Ga. - charged with prostitution (Party to a Crime)
  • Jeremiah Negron, 25, of DeMorest, Ga. – charged with pandering
  • Robert Layton Brown, 26, of Marbury, Ala. - charged with pandering
  • Tatyana Love, 23, of Columbus, Ga. - charged with prostitution
  • Joe Mitchell Dozier Jr., 59, of Phenix City, Ala. - charged with loitering and prowling
  • Stephen Ladon Thomas, 42, of Lumpkin, Ga. , - charged with pandering and possession of methamphetamine
  • Myles Grant, 30, of Atlanta, Ga. - charged with possession of methamphetamine and possession of heroin
  • Aminah Banks, 35, of Atlanta, Ga. – charged with prostitution
  • Kayla Nicole Johnson, 31, of Social Circle, Ga. - charged with prostitution, possession of methamphetamine and possession of fentanyl
  • Leah Shields, 44, of Stockbridge, Ga. – charged with prostitution
  • Kaila Anderson, 23, of Gwinnett, Ga. – charged with prostitution
  • Devin Ryland, 20, of Snellville, Ga. – charged with pimping
  • Jo’lonnye Trimble, 21, of Columbus, Ga. – charged with prostitution
  • Kimberly Baker, 32, of Montgomery, Ala. – charged with prostitution and possession of cocaine
  • Demarace Snow, 41, of Montgomery, Ala. – charged with possession of cocaine
  • Dave Parker, 53, of Columbus, Ga. – charged with pimping and possession of cocaine

Channel 2 Action News has requested the mugshots for all 19 people arrested during this undercover sting.

Deputies say that their investigation is ongoing and are providing for those who may be victims of sex trafficking.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

