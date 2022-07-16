ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arlington, TX

Rangers' Zach Reks: Designated for assignment

CBS Sports
 3 days ago

Reks was designated for assignment by the Rangers on Saturday. Reks was sent...

www.cbssports.com

Larry Brown Sports

Report: Leader emerges in Juan Soto trade sweepstakes

The Washington Nationals are looking into the possibility of trading Juan Soto, and a favorite in the sweepstakes has already emerged. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that the San Diego Padres are the early favorite to land Soto. While some have floated the idea of a blockbuster swap involving Soto and Fernando Tatis Jr., one person familiar with the Padres’ thinking told Heyman that they want to pair Soto with Tatis.
SAN DIEGO, CA
FanSided

MLB Draft 2022: Winners and losers from Round 1

MLB Draft: Winners and losers from the first round. The Major League Baseball Draft is finally upon us and round one delivered on all of the promise in a big way. The Baltimore Orioles elected to pick Jackson Holliday with the first-overall pick in the draft to the surprise of many. Druw Jones had been believed to be the best true talent in the class and was a safe bet to be picked first.
MLB
Pinstripe Alley

MLB Draft 2022: Grading the Yankees’ top two picks

The first night of the MLB Draft is complete, and the Yankees have two new prospects to add to their organization. New York had the 25th and 61st picks in the first and second rounds, and with those spots, they chose Vanderbilt outfielder Spencer Jones and Cal Poly right-hander Drew Thorpe respectively. You can check out Dan and Andrew’s individual recaps of those picks here and here, respectively.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Kyle Schwarber During Home Run Derby

Kyle Schwarber's performance at Monday's Home Run Derby has fans questioning if he tried his best. Schwarber, who leads the NL with 29 home runs at the All-Star Break, was matched up with St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols in the first round of tonight's event. When Pujols hit just 13 homers, it looked like Schwarber would dispose of him easily to advance to the semifinals.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
CBS Sports

Cubs select Mark McGwire's son, a pitcher, in MLB Draft

The Chicago Cubs made a notable selection in the eighth round of Major League Baseball's 2022 amateur draft on Monday, choosing right-hander Mason McGwire from Capistrano Valley High School in California with pick No. 233. Mason, for those wondering, is the son of longtime slugger Mark McGwire, who terrorized the...
CHICAGO, IL
Jonathan Hernandez
CBS Sports

Red Sox's Chris Sale: Undergoes finger surgery

Sale underwent surgery on his broken left pinky finger Monday. Sale suffered a left fifth finger proximal phalanx fracture after being hit by a comebacker in the first inning Sunday against the Yankees. In other words, he broke his left pinky finger and will now be out at least a month following surgery. Sale believes he will pitch again this season and we've yet to see an official timeline from the Red Sox. Nonetheless, the left-hander won't likely be fantasy relevant until early September at the soonest.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Sports

Rays' Angel Perdomo: Claimed by Rays

The Rays claimed Perdomo (hand) off waivers from the Brewers on Tuesday. Perdomo has been rehabbing from a hand injury and began an assignment in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League a week ago. The lefty will report to Triple-A Durham and looks like he'll be active right away for the affiliate when the minor-league All-Star break ends. Since he'll get a spot on the Rays' 40-man roster, Perdomo should have the opportunity to make his first MLB appearance of 2022 at some point over the next two months.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
CBS Sports

Rays' Cooper Criswell: DFA'd on Tuesday

The Rays designated Criswell (shoulder) for assignment Tuesday. The move comes three days after Tampa Bay claimed Criswell off waivers from the Angels. Prior to being claimed, Criswell had resided on the Angels' 60-day injured list due to an inflamed shoulder, but the 25-year-old is seemingly healthy after he made a five-inning rehab start for Double-A Rocket City on July 13. The 25-year-old will likely remain in Tampa Bay's organization as a member of the Triple-A Durham rotation if he goes unclaimed after losing his 40-man roster spot.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Pinstripe Alley

Yankees 14, Red Sox 1: The Matt Carpenter Show

At this point, I’m wondering if there’s anything Matt Carpenter can’t do. The man just cannot stop bashing home runs, as a pair tonight took his season total to 13 through just 30 games. His seven RBI, plus a multi-homer game from Aaron Judge and a stellar bounce-back pitching performance by Jameson Taillon powered the Yankees to a comprehensive victory over the Red Sox, 14-1.
BOSTON, MA
Sportico

Yankees’ Wins Power YES Network to 10-Year High

As Major League Baseball takes a few days to bask in the midsummer ritual that is the All-Star break, one of its most celebrated franchises is enjoying a much-deserved spell of rest. At the symbolic midway point of the 2022 season, the New York Yankees have compiled a 64-28 record, which marks the club’s fifth-strongest opening half in its 122-year history.
MLB
CBS Sports

Guardians' Tanner Tully: Booted from 40-man roster

Tully was designated for assignment Monday. Tully pitched a scoreless inning in his most recent stint in the majors, but he'll now lose his spot on the active and 40-man rosters. If he clears waivers, he'll likely report back to Triple-A Columbus.
CLEVELAND, OH
CBS Sports

Royals' Michael Taylor: Back from restricted list

The Royals reinstated Taylor (shoulder) from the restricted list Monday. Taylor was one of 10 Royals players who will rejoin the 26-man active roster after being ineligible to play during the four-game weekend series in Toronto due his vaccination status. Before he was deactivated Thursday, Taylor missed three consecutive games with a right shoulder injury. It's unclear if the time on the restricted list plus the All-Star break will provide sufficient healing time for Taylor, who could go on the 10-day injured list if he isn't available for the Royals' first game of the second half Friday against the Rays. Taylor, who has served as Kansas City's everyday center fielder this season, wrapped up the first half with a .264/.340/.385 slash line to go with five home runs, one stolen base, 26 runs and 24 RBI across 236 plate appearances.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Royals' Hunter Dozier: Returning from restricted list

The Royals reinstated Dozier (personal) from the restricted list Monday. Dozier was one of 10 Royals players who will rejoin the 26-man active roster after being ineligible to play during the four-game weekend series in Toronto due his vaccination status. He closed the Royals' first-half schedule with a .265/.327/.445 slash line to go with nine home runs, two stolen bases, 36 runs and 31 RBI across 309 plate appearances. Now that he's been activated, the 30-year-old should step back into a near-everyday role when the Royals open their post-All-Star-break schedule Friday against the Rays.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Twins' Chris Archer: Confirmed as Sunday's starter

Archer (hip) will return from the injured list to start Sunday against the White Sox, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Reports from earlier in the week indicated Archer was on track to pitch in Sunday's first-half finale, and that's indeed what will happen. He'll wind up missing only the minimum 15 days due to hip tightness. Prior to the injury, Archer posted a 3.08 ERA in 15 starts, though his poor 17.9 percent strikeout rate and 11.5 percent walk rate told a different story.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Sports

Bruins' Jack Ahcan: Signs one-year extension

Ahcan signed a one-year, $750,000 contract with the Bruins on Sunday, Joe Haggerty of BostonHockeyNow.com reports. Ahcan made six appearances for Boston last season, scoring one goal, but he spent most of the campaign with Providence, where he totaled six goals and 23 points across 45 games. He'll have an opportunity to secure a role at the NHL level to start the 2022-23 season, but it's unlikely he cracks fantasy relevancy.
BOSTON, MA

