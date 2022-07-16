Guardians Vs. Tigers Game Preview: Guardians Look To Clinch Series Victory Over Tigers

Myles Straw could have a big game for the Guardians. Cal Quantrill looks to get back on track in game three against the Tigers.

The Guardians won last night, thanks to some late heroics from Andres Gimenez in the eighth inning. Eli Morgan and Trevor Stephan also came out of the bullpen to put the game on ice. They have a chance to clinch a series victory if they can get the win today over the Tigers.

Here's how they are matching up:

Guardians Lineup:

Andres Gimenez: All-Star Starter

Earlier today it was announced that Gimenez would be the new starting second baseman in the All-Star game after Jose Altuve backed out of the competition. This comes after a night when Gimenez absolutely shined.

He made a gorgeous catch at the beginning of the game and even he couldn't keep the smile off his face. Later on, Captain Clutch was at it again and Gimenez was responsible for the game-winning RBI in the bottom of the eighth inning.

Gimenez is batting fifth in the lineup today and could have another big game against the Tigers pitching.

Myles Straw Could Have A Big Day

Myles Straw is steadily getting back to his form. Last week he went on a six-game hitting streak and he has reached base safely in his last 12 games. He could be in for another big day though.

The Tigers will have Michael Pineda on the mound who Straw is batting .400 against. He could provide a big boost to the bottom of the order.

Pitching Matchup: Cal Quantrill (3.99 ERA) Vs. Michael Pineda (3.58 ERA)

The Guardians will have Cal Quantrill on the mound for them as they try to clinch a series win over the Tigers. He has one previous start against them on July 5 where he pitched four innings and gave up six hits and two runs.

Quantrill has been a little shaky lately. He pitched a career-high eight innings at the end of June, only to follow that up with two below-average starts. Today would be a great day to get back on track and head into the All-Star game on a high note.

The Guardians will see Michael Pineda on the mound for the Tigers. The last time they saw him was during that abysmal road trip where they only won a single game. Pineda ended up only allowing two runs in his five innings of work in that game.

However, the Guardians have been playing much better baseball since the last time they matched up. Which means it could be anyone's game to win.

