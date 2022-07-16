Columbia man accused in string of break-ins, thefts

State Police Trooper Kolacz stopped the driver of a Honda Accord for a moving violation on Hwy 18. During contact the driver he provided false information about himself, was not carrying a driver’s license, and had three active warrants for his arrest when he provided the false information. The driver, identified as 35-year old Charles J Cupell was arrested and transported to the Lincoln County Jail where he was lodged on the three warrants (two out of Lincoln County and one out of Clackamas County) and three new crimes. He was issued a violation citation for having less than 2 grams of methamphetamines, for driving on a suspended license, and driving without insurance.

LINCOLN COUNTY, OR ・ 10 DAYS AGO