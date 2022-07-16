ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington County, SC

Columbia man accused in string of break-ins, thefts

swlexledger.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLexington, SC 07/16/2022 – Lexington County deputies have arrested a man accused of breaking into five cars and one house this week. Ryan Chase Venable, 24, is charged with five counts of breaking into a motor vehicle, one count of first-degree burglary, one count...

www.swlexledger.com

Comments / 3

Related
rollingout.com

Black mother arrested after showing no mercy to her children

A Paulding County, Georgia, mother was charged with malice murder after three of her children were killed. On the night of June 24, deputies received a call about a domestic disturbance at the home. Reportedly, a woman inside the home was attempting to stab the kids inside while the house was on fire.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Lexington County, SC
City
Columbia, SC
Lexington County, SC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thefts#Guns#Property Crime#Smith S Market Road
People

Lawyer Arrested After Hidden Camera Found in Kitty Litter in a Bathroom During Teen's Graduation Party

A California lawyer was arrested after a camera was found hidden in kitty litter inside a bathroom during a graduation party for a 17-year-old student. Charles G. Korrell, 44, was arrested last week and charged with one count of misdemeanor electronic peeping and taken to the Marin County Jail, according to the Marin Independent Journal. His bail was reportedly set at $15,000.
PETALUMA, CA
The Associated Press

San Francisco police arrest man with $200K in stolen goods

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — San Francisco police have seized more than $200,000 in stolen retail goods from a home and arrested a man who they said made $500,000 annually selling stolen over-the-counter medication, personal care products and other items online. Investigators found the stolen goods Wednesday after receiving information from business owners and searching a home in the Ingleside neighborhood, police said in a statement. Officers identified Sergio Manuel Puga-Tenorio, 38, of San Francisco, as the main suspect in the fencing operation and arrested him after finding the goods at his house, police said. Police said Puga-Tenorio had been selling the stolen items on an online platform and shipping them throughout the U.S. for at least three years.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Lootpress

Boone County traffic stop leads to arrests

UNEEDA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A Sunday traffic stop conducted during road patrols of the Uneeda area of Boone County resulted in the arrest of two individuals on a number of charges. Reports from the Boone County Sheriff’s Department indicated that a vehicle was stopped Sunday, June 26, 2022 for...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Motorious

13-Year-Old Livestreams Fatal Crash In Stolen Car

It sounds like these kids were completely out of control!. Just after 3 am on June 22, four juveniles were traveling in a stolen 2018 Audi S5, which would be plenty of car for the average adult with experience, when they caused a fatal accident. It all started when the stolen vehicle’s Bosch system automatically reported it was involved in an accident. When officers arrived they found the Audi had fled the scene.
ABILENE, TX
PopCrush

Kidnapped Man Commits Traffic Violation to Get Pulled Over by Cops for Help

Three men were arrested in Florida after another man "intentionally committed a traffic infraction" while driving to alert cops that he had been kidnapped. The Martin County Sheriff's Department recounted the harrowing event that led to Tsedekiel Sellers, Benyahveen Radcliffe and Kashaveeyah Bragdon being apprehended. They are currently facing kidnapping and a multitude of other charges.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Oregon Coast Breaking News

Driver Arrested For Meth and Warrants

State Police Trooper Kolacz stopped the driver of a Honda Accord for a moving violation on Hwy 18. During contact the driver he provided false information about himself, was not carrying a driver’s license, and had three active warrants for his arrest when he provided the false information. The driver, identified as 35-year old Charles J Cupell was arrested and transported to the Lincoln County Jail where he was lodged on the three warrants (two out of Lincoln County and one out of Clackamas County) and three new crimes. He was issued a violation citation for having less than 2 grams of methamphetamines, for driving on a suspended license, and driving without insurance.
LINCOLN COUNTY, OR
CBS DFW

21-year-old arrested after children abducted at gunpoint, police say

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Twenty-one-year old Ariel Stuart was charged with two counts of aggravated kidnapping on July 11. Police said Stuart took two girls from a house at gunpoint in the 9800 block of Brockbank Drive.Two other suspects were with Stuart when he allegedly took the children, ages four and five. Law enforcement officials eventually found the children unharmed. Chopper 11 flew overhead as a woman escorted the girls to an awaiting police cruiser. The investigation is ongoing.
DALLAS, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy