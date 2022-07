A traffic stop in Adel early Monday led to a number of drug charges against an Indianola man. Derrick Mathew Nestvedt, 39, of 6939 143rd Ave., Indianola, was arrested on 11th Street in Adel for unlawful possession of prescription drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, controlled substance violation, driving under suspension, OWI, failure to affix drug stamp, possession or carrying of dangerous weapon, failure to provide proof of financial liability and operation without registration card or plate.

INDIANOLA, IA ・ 8 HOURS AGO