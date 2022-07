Click here to read the full article. Florida rapper SpotemGottem was arrested this past Sunday, June 26, for allegedly trying to flee from a cop on a jet ski in Miami. The 20-year-old MC from Jacksonville, Florida — real name Nehemiah Harden — was charged with reckless operation of a boat and fleeing police, according to an arrest report obtained by Rolling Stone. At the time of his arrest, he was out on bond for a case involving charges of aggravated assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Representatives for Harden did not immediately return Rolling Stone’s requests for...

MIAMI, FL ・ 21 DAYS AGO