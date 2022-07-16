ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

LA County Continues to See Rising COVID Hospitalizations

By politico.com
dailyadvent.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of coronavirus patients at Los Angeles County hospitals rose by another...

www.dailyadvent.com

Comments / 2

Related
WebMD

L.A. County COVID Deaths Rise Amid BA.5 Wave

July 15, 2022 -- COVID-19 deaths in Los Angeles County have increased in recent weeks, prompting concerns as the contagious BA.5 Omicron subvariant fuels an infection wave across the country. The county’s number of weekly COVID-19 deaths has doubled during the past month, shifting from about 50 deaths per week...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Covid#Coronavirus#Public Health
Robb Report

With Covid Cases Rising, LA Is Poised to Reinstitute Indoor Mask Mandates—Including at Restaurants

Los Angelenos have been enjoying a return to indoor dining for some time now—but according to reports in the Los Angeles Times, new restrictions might be on the way. As you’re probably aware, transmission of the coronavirus is on the rise again (the new BA.5 variant is highly infectious, fueling the current wave), and if that trend continues, the new mask mandate will go into effect on July 29, including in restaurants and bars. Since last Thursday, Los Angeles County has been categorized as having “high community level” spread, which means that both transmission of the virus is high and hospitals are being affected. The CDC recommends that once a place reaches that level of spread, universal indoor public masking should occur.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
NBC News

Covid case increase prompts the return of masks

New numbers show the rapid increase in covid cases spreading across the U.S., averaging 119,000 daily infections in the past week. Starting Monday, schools in San Diego are reinstating mask mandates, as LA County could reinstate its own mask mandate by the end of the month if cases remain high.July 16, 2022.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS San Francisco

False negative rapid Covid tests are on the rise

BERKELEY (KPIX) -- False negative rapid COVID tests are on the rise. When Carl Berger got sick earlier this year, he figured he had COVID-19 because his wife had the virus. "I think I had a headache and I generally felt kind of weak. I had contact with my wife, who is known to be positive - So I figured there was a good likelihood that I was positive," said Berger. He took a rapid test at home. It came back negative. "I was skeptical," said the East Bay man.A few days after that, both a rapid test and PCR came up positive for...
BERKELEY, CA
HeySoCal

LA County COVID hospitalizations keep increasing

The number of COVID patients at Los Angeles County hospitals rose by another 29 people to 1,252, according to the latest state figures reported Saturday. Of those patients, 116 were being treated in intensive care, down from 120 Friday. Rising hospital numbers over the past few weeks led to the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS News

County-USC officials raise questions about COVID hospitalizations

Officials from Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center raised questions about COVID hospital admission, as the region plans to reinstitute its mask mandate by the end of the month. The L.A. County Department of Health Services, which runs County-USC, said the video was from an internal virtual town hall meant for staff but circulated online. Jeff Nguyen reports.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

Pair of earthquakes strike near Salton Sea

A pair of earthquakes struck near the Salton Sea Thursday morning, hitting the area back-to-back within a minute's time. The first quake happened about two and a half miles southwest of the area at 11:54:03 a.m., measuring at a 3.3 magnitude before a second quake measuring magnitude 2.5 occurred at 11:54:56 a.m., less than two miles away. According to the United States Geological Survey, the first tremor was at a hypocentral depth of 4 kilometers, while the second was 2.4 kilometers. Those earthquakes were followed by a 3.3 that hit Lytle Creek in neighboring San Bernardino County. About an hour later, a slightly stronger 3.6 shook the Salton Sea area again.There were no immediate reports of damage or injury as a result.The Salton Sea, which lies on the San Andreas Fault, is a popular tourist destination at times, as it's one of the Southern California's most recognized highly saline bodies of water. 

Comments / 0

Community Policy