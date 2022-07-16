LA County Continues to See Rising COVID Hospitalizations

In Sherman Oaks, Julia Irzyk tries to gauge how rampant the coronavirus is in her community, turning to a constellation of data points to guide her. “I have very little confidence that I would survive COVID,” said Irzyk, who is more vulnerable to the coronavirus because she has lupus and other health conditions.
Sustained growth in coronavirus-positive hospitalizations has Los Angeles County on the brink of a new public indoor mask mandate, a move officials say could help curb still-widespread transmission, but it has raised some concerns among business groups and sparked questions about its necessity. Though the count remains well below the...
July 15, 2022 -- COVID-19 deaths in Los Angeles County have increased in recent weeks, prompting concerns as the contagious BA.5 Omicron subvariant fuels an infection wave across the country. The county’s number of weekly COVID-19 deaths has doubled during the past month, shifting from about 50 deaths per week...
Sustained jumps in cases and hospitalizations fueled by the hyper-infectious BA.5 subvariant pushed Los Angeles County into the high COVID-19 community level Thursday, a shift that could trigger a new public indoor mask mandate by the end of this month unless conditions improve. Health officials have long said the county...
An indoor mask mandate has been reinstated for students and staff in the San Diego Unified School District amid rising COVID-19 cases. Across the country, the latest COVID-19 surge is being driven by the highly transmissible BA.5 sub-variant, prompting concerns that it could mean a return of broad indoor mask mandates in cities.
Super-contagious Omicron subvariants that can reinfect people within weeks are fueling a new wave of the pandemic across California. Hospitalizations are rising, and Los Angeles County is moving toward an indoor mask mandate, perhaps by the end of the month. But this wave is different from previous ones. Many who...
With California suffering through another intense coronavirus wave, the stunning proliferation of the BA.5 subvariant is becoming a growing focus of scientific scrutiny, with experts saying it may replicate itself far more effectively than earlier versions of Omicron. Compared to its ancestors, the latest Omicron subvariant, BA.5, may have an...
Los Angelenos have been enjoying a return to indoor dining for some time now—but according to reports in the Los Angeles Times, new restrictions might be on the way. As you’re probably aware, transmission of the coronavirus is on the rise again (the new BA.5 variant is highly infectious, fueling the current wave), and if that trend continues, the new mask mandate will go into effect on July 29, including in restaurants and bars. Since last Thursday, Los Angeles County has been categorized as having “high community level” spread, which means that both transmission of the virus is high and hospitals are being affected. The CDC recommends that once a place reaches that level of spread, universal indoor public masking should occur.
New numbers show the rapid increase in covid cases spreading across the U.S., averaging 119,000 daily infections in the past week. Starting Monday, schools in San Diego are reinstating mask mandates, as LA County could reinstate its own mask mandate by the end of the month if cases remain high.July 16, 2022.
BERKELEY (KPIX) -- False negative rapid COVID tests are on the rise. When Carl Berger got sick earlier this year, he figured he had COVID-19 because his wife had the virus. "I think I had a headache and I generally felt kind of weak. I had contact with my wife, who is known to be positive - So I figured there was a good likelihood that I was positive," said Berger. He took a rapid test at home. It came back negative. "I was skeptical," said the East Bay man.A few days after that, both a rapid test and PCR came up positive for...
California’s summer is being complicated by a dizzying array of Omicron subvariants that have emerged over the last several months. The most dominant nationwide is BA.5, which officials say is not only highly contagious, but has increased the risk of coronavirus reinfection — perhaps just weeks after an earlier case.
The number of COVID patients at Los Angeles County hospitals rose by another 29 people to 1,252, according to the latest state figures reported Saturday. Of those patients, 116 were being treated in intensive care, down from 120 Friday. Rising hospital numbers over the past few weeks led to the...
Nearly 9 in 10 Californians now live in counties with a high COVID-19 community level, in which the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends universal masking in indoor public spaces. The new developments underscore the increasing concerns about super-infectious subvariants of Omicron that have fueled a summer coronavirus...
Officials from Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center raised questions about COVID hospital admission, as the region plans to reinstitute its mask mandate by the end of the month. The L.A. County Department of Health Services, which runs County-USC, said the video was from an internal virtual town hall meant for staff but circulated online. Jeff Nguyen reports.
