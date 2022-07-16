Beto O’Rourke gets $2 million, his largest campaign donation yet, from Austin couple
By Patrick Svitek
fox26houston.com
3 days ago
AUSTIN, Texas - An Austin couple gave $2 million to Beto O’Rourke, making up his largest donations yet in his campaign against cash-flush Gov. Greg Abbott. Simone and Tench Coxe each wrote O’Rourke’s campaign a $1 million check earlier this year, Simone Coxe said in an interview with The Texas Tribune....
Is Kamala Harris trying to be the next President of the United States?. According to CNBC, "Vice President Kamala Harris has been in touch with a small group of allies who helped to organize her successful California campaigns for district attorney, attorney general and U.S. Senate, and has held private meetings of at least three supporters in her residences, according to a person briefed on the matter," despite saying that she would run alongside President Joe Biden for the 2024 ticket.
Senator Marco RubioGage Skidmore, United States of America, CC BY-SA 2.0 via Wikimedia Commons. At a Republican rally on Saturday July 16, keynote speaker Marco Rubio was bullish about the prospect for the GOP in the forthcoming elections, stating that it was no longer a matter of voters choosing left or right.
A further survey shows most of those also believe the primary purpose of the hearings is simply to prevent former President Donald Trump from running again in 2024. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and completely unbiased article was written by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon and is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: I&I/TIPP Polling, CNN, USA Today, and The Harvard Law Review.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen won the Democratic nomination for his seat on Tuesday, defeating a little-known challenger just months after suffering a minor stroke. Van Hollen will be the heavy favorite in November’s general election in the liberal state, where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1. In other top contests in Maryland’s primary election, voters were selecting nominees in the highly competitive contest to replace Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, who is prohibited from running for a third consecutive term. He has endorsed Kelly Schulz, who served as labor and commerce secretaries in his administration. Her top challenge in the Republican gubernatorial primary was from Dan Cox, a Donald Trump-backed state legislator who sued Hogan over his pandemic policies and later sought unsuccessfully to impeach him.
