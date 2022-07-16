Beto O’Rourke gets $2 million, his largest campaign donation yet, from Austin couple

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen won the Democratic nomination for his seat on Tuesday, defeating a little-known challenger just months after suffering a minor stroke. Van Hollen will be the heavy favorite in November’s general election in the liberal state, where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1. In other top contests in Maryland’s primary election, voters were selecting nominees in the highly competitive contest to replace Republican Gov. Larry Hogan, who is prohibited from running for a third consecutive term. He has endorsed Kelly Schulz, who served as labor and commerce secretaries in his administration. Her top challenge in the Republican gubernatorial primary was from Dan Cox, a Donald Trump-backed state legislator who sued Hogan over his pandemic policies and later sought unsuccessfully to impeach him.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 27 MINUTES AGO