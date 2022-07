Three of the University of Louisville football commitments in the Class of 2023 stayed in the top 100 of the 247Sports updated rankings. Running back Rueben Owens, wide receiver DeAndre Moore, and offensive lineman Madden Sanker all remained in the top 100 as the 247Sports network did a refresh of the '23 rankings, including adding a handful of new five-star prospects.

