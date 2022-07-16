ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corinth, TX

AMBER Alert in North Texas discontinued for young girl, suspect wanted in her abduction

KSAT 12
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCORINTH, Texas – 7 p.m. Update:. Angie Carrasco has been located and the AMBER Alert issued in her disappearance has been discontinued, according to police. Further details on the incident...

www.ksat.com

KTEN.com

Police find missing Sherman girl

SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — Sherman police have located 14-year-old girl Alexia Yanez. Police said she is safe and is back with her mother. Police issued an alert after Yanez disappeared from her home in Sherman on Sunday.
CBS DFW

Parker County woman arrested after several animals found dead on her property, officials say

PARKER COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — A Parker County woman was arrested Tuesday after investigators found several dead animals on her property, officials say.Parker County Sheriff Russ Authier said investigators were called to 31-year-old Shamorrowia Alexander's property in the 4200 block of North Farm-to-Market Road 52 for an animal welfare check. When they arrived, investigators discovered a decomposing bull inside of a pen as well as an empty hay feeder.While walking the property, investigators came across several turkeys and chickens in pens along with multiple dead animals. Officials said a live goat was also found inside a separate pen and that neighbors reported giving the goat water.Investigators then obtained a warrant and seized the remaining animals which are currently being evaluated by a local veterinarian, officials said. They reported most of the animals had no fresh water and "of the two water sources on the property they contained algae and other contaminants." Officials said among the dead animals were a sorrel horse, a peacock, two miniature horses, two emus, and several rabbits.Alexander has since been arrested and charged with eight counts of cruelty to livestock animals and one charge of cruelty to non-livestock animals.
PARKER COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

19-year-old stabs mother's boyfriend to death, says it was self-defense

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A 19-year-old told police she stabbed her mother's boyfriend in self-defense. On Tuesday, Garland police said they received a call at about 3:15 a.m. in regards to a stabbing at an apartment community at the 1800 block of Apollo Road. The caller identified herself as a...
City
Silver, TX
Corinth, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Corinth, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
WacoTrib.com

Woman arrested in McLennan County gets life in prison for 2019 Plano slayings

DALLAS — A 26-year-old woman was sentenced to life in prison after she was found guilty of killing two Plano residents in 2019, the Collin County district attorney’s office announced Thursday. Carmen Moreno was convicted June 10 in the murders of 72-year-old Jimmy Michael Farris and 71-year-old Theresa...
PLANO, TX
CBS DFW

Plano police searching for missing, endangered woman

PLANO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - The Plano Police Department is seeking help from the public to locate Lamia Palmer. Palmer, 21, is approximately 5'7, 200 lbs., has brown hair, gray eyes and wears round glasses. Palmer was last seen walking toward the DART rail line in Plano wearing a light blue long-sleeve shirt and light blue pants. Palmer is endangered, police said, due to medical reasons. She is not carrying a cell phone with her. Police ask if anyone has information regarding Palmer to call 911 and reference Plano incident 22-121733.
PLANO, TX
KXAN

Subject of Texas child abduction alert found safe

CORINTH, Texas (KXAN) — The Texas AMBER Alert Network discontinued a child abduction alert for a 12-year-old Texas girl Saturday night after police say she was found safe. The Corinth Police Department was looking for Angie Carrasco and an unknown suspect in a newer-model Chevrolet. The Corinth PD posted...
Person
Amber Alert
#North Texas#Brown Hair#Police#Abduction#Violent Crime#Chevrolet
fox4news.com

North Texas girl inspires new Blue Bell ice cream flavor

MIDLOTHIAN, Texas - Blue Bell ice cream released a new flavor inspired by a North Texas student. Midlothian teen Madelyn Dodd inspired the strawberry lemonade sherbert. It's strawberry ice cream swirled with lemonade sherbert, with lemon flavored flakes. The 13-year-old was inspired while drinking a strawberry lemonade. Dodd wrote to...
MIDLOTHIAN, TX

