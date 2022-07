The mother of a three-year-old boy who died in a crash with a tractor has paid tribute to her “affectionate and caring” son.Albie Speakman was killed in the crash on farmlands off Bentley Hall Road in Bury on Saturday afternoon.His family were in a car driving the child to hospital when they flagged down a passing ambulance, but the youngster died before he arrived.Paying tribute to him, his mother Leah has said: “Albie was an incredibly loving, affectionate and caring boy who just wanted everyone to be happy. He was so sensitive and wanted everyone to be ok, especially the...

