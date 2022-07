A national pharmacy and wellness chain is closing store locations in several states this month. CVS is preparing to close two more stores in the US this month. The first store slated for closure is in El Paso, Texas, with the doors set to close on July 14, 2022. The second CVS store set to close is located in Warner Robins, Georgia, and its closure is scheduled for July 20, 2022.

EL PASO, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO