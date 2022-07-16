ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warzone Streamer Discovers Secret Attachment and Perk Buffs in New Update

By Daniel McMahon
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Call of Duty content creator WhosImmortal posted a video on July 16 showing numerous perks and attachments that received buffs. The video was released right after a recent Season 4 update, which saw numerous balancing changes and other small fixes. What WhosImmortal claims however, is that there...

