ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium's Sea Dragon designated as roller coaster landmark

By Diana Asta
cwcolumbus.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — American Coaster Enthusiasts (ACE), the world's largest coaster club, honors Sea Dragon at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium as the oldest operating roller coaster in Ohio with an ACE Roller Coaster Landmark plaque. The Sea Dragon, which opened in 1956, is also considered an...

cwcolumbus.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
disneydining.com

After Two Year Closure, Popular Disney Attraction Set to Open July 25!

When Disneyland Resort closed on March 14, 2020, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, no one knew how long the closure would last. After all, you could count on one hand the number of times it had been closed in the past on one hand. However, once it became clear that The Happiest Place on Earth would keep its gates closed for months, Disney decided to refurbish some of its attractions. One of those attractions was the Finding Nemo Submarine Voyage in Tomorrowland at Disneyland Park.
TRAVEL
TheStreet

New Theme Park Seeks to Take on Disney and Universal

Though there's no such thing as too many visits to your favorite theme park, there are times when even the biggest Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report fan might crave something new. Disney understands this, which is why it's constantly introducing new elements into its parks, from...
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Columbus, OH
Lifestyle
City
Columbus, OH
Travel Maven

This Entire Town in Ohio was Turned into a National Park

Located in northeast Ohio you'll find the quaint rural village of Boston Township tucked inside Ohio's only National Park, Cuyahoga Valley. Home to just over 1,000 residents, this historically preserved town is seemingly in the middle of nowhere far from the hustle and bustle of the surrounding Amish Country stops. A trip to this village will have you feeling as if you're worlds away from everything.
OHIO STATE
MarketRealist

One Great America Theme Park Is Closing Down — Here's Why

One of California’s popular theme parks will soon be shutting down, according to a recent report from Coaster101. The park’s owner, Cedar Fair, is selling the land beneath California’s Great America to Prologis, a real estate company. The date when this popular vacation destination will close is approaching soon. Why is Great America closing down?
SANTA CLARA, CA
disneydining.com

Billionaire tycoon and his girlfriend spotted at Disney Park laughing like kids, enjoying the day

Amazon CEO and founder of Blue Origin Jeff Bezos took a break from his busy life to enjoy a day at Disneyland with his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez. Though the two seemed to keep it simple when it came to their attire in the park–Bezos in a pair of khaki pants, a gray t-shirt, and sneakers and Sanchez in a pair of jeans, a white top, and sneakers–they were joined by an entourage of five bodyguards and two VIP tour guide Cast Members.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Roller Coasters#Travel Info#Local Life#What To Do#American#Waterpark Operations
The Independent

Passenger baffled after being kicked off flight for ‘invalid ticket’ after boarding

A Hawaiian Airlines passenger was left baffled when he was removed from a flight after boarding, with staff accusing him of having an “invalid” ticket.Ryan DeMarre, from Idaho, posted the whole encounter to the video social media platform TikTok.He claims he had arrived at the airport in Seattle for a Hawaiian Airlines flight to Maui, Hawaii on 2 July, and was able to check-in and go through airport security with no problems before the issue arose.Once onboard, Mr Demarre’s video shows cabin crew coming to talk to him and his daughter in his plane seat.He asks: “Is there some problem...
SEATTLE, WA
Travel Maven

10 Ohio Festivals to Attend this July

After two long years of COVID — and what seems like an even longer winter — Ohioans are ready to head outside for some summer fun. There are tons of outdoor festivals and fairs taking place throughout the state this month. Keep reading for the top 10 events to attend and where you can find them.
OHIO STATE
Greyson F

Once Popular Restaurant Closes After 15 Years

The once popular restaurant chain has closed.Tim Mossholder/Unsplash. Even the most popular of restaurants can wither away, no matter how prominent it once was. There are restaurant chains around the country that have closed up shop, despite playing important roles in the development of local cuisines. Howard Johnson’s restaurants once spread throughout the United States, but after almost 100 years of business, the final location shut down in Lake George earlier this year (according to the New England Historical Society). A similar fate looks to surround a local restaurant, as the regional chain continues to trim away dead restaurants.
PHOENIX, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Evie M.

This stunning hotel is "One of the Most Haunted in the World". Would you stay?

The stunning Emily Morgan Hotel in San Antonio, TexasMattstone911 Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0. If you ask me, San Antonio, Texas is a beautiful place. There's the history, the food, the people, the Southern Charm. It's all so much to take in and quite a bit of fun. I was married out in San Antonio right on the River Walk (the super romantic Marriage Island), and my new husband and I stayed at the stunning Hotel Contessa. If San Antonio isn't on your "must visit" list, you are making a mistake, for sure.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
TheStreet

More Bad News for Infamous Disney World River Country Site

Usually when Walt Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report closes anything at or around its Disney World theme park, it's so something else can be put in its place. Because while space at the company's Florida resort is not as precious as it is in Disneyland in California, it's still valuable and any location that once housed a ride, hotel, restaurant, or attraction is probably a valuable spot.
TRAVEL
FodorsTravel

38 Things You Can Do at Disney World Without Paying Theme Park Admission

You could spend weeks at Disney with these attractions and experiences alone. With daily park tickets well over $100 per person and Disney Genie+ costing about $15 per person, per day, Walt Disney World has never been more expensive. But you can have a thrilling, magical day at Disney without stepping foot in a park or even being a hotel guest. Here are all the activities you probably had no idea you could do on Disney property, from offroading on a monster Segway to snagging an iconic Dole whip without the crowds.
TRAVEL
Travel Maven

10 of the most Beautiful Places in Ohio

Ohio is a state that's brimming with natural beauty. From castles and gardens to lakes and waterfalls so gorgeous they don't even look real. You don't have to travel far to relish in these magical sights. Keep reading to find out where 10 of the most beautiful places in Ohio are.
OHIO STATE
disneydining.com

Girl Denied Entrance to Disney Store Receives Gift

Last year, 9 year old Alexis LaGrega from New York was refused entry into a Staten Island Disney Store. This year, she received a gift she never expected!. In 2021 Alexis and her mother wanted to go shopping in a local Disney Store when employees denied them entrance. The girl was wearing a neck gaiter which employees informed the pair was not an acceptable face covering. Alexis’ mother tried to explain that Alexis was born with a congenital deformity called Microtia, and did not have a fully formed right ear, leaving her unable to wear a mask with ear loops. In a statement to local news station PIXII, Holly LaGrega, Alexis’s mother, said “Even after I pointed it out and explained, it was like they could care less what I said. They just kept saying store policy is she has to have a mask on with ear loops,”
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy