What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. I believe that my consistency not only on the field but in the film room separates me from other players at my position. I am always trying to find different ways to better not only my self but my team and the players around me. As a quarterback you have to know what everyone is doing at all times and I believe my experience has shown to separate me from other players in my class.

PAXTON, MA ・ 3 HOURS AGO