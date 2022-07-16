ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Severe thunderstorm warnings in effect in central Virginia

By Will Gonzalez
WRIC - ABC 8News
 3 days ago
Severe thunderstorm warnings are in effect in much of central Virginia.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Severe thunderstorm warning are in effect in several counties in the Richmond area and throughout central Virginia.

According to the National Weather Service, a severe thunderstorm warning is in effect in southeastern Louisa, southeastern Goochland, northwestern Hanover, northwestern Henrico, southwestern Caroline, eastern Nottoway and northern Dinwiddie Counties.

Winds of up to 60 miles per hour and penny-sized hail are possible and torrential rainfall is expected. Residents of the above areas are asked to stay indoors and avoid driving.

Jayjay Merritt
3d ago

Great. I'm in Danville, and amongst Danville Utilities already raising rates, my power goes out if a hummingbird flaps it's wings too fast. I've lost hundreds in frozen food that is already inflated enough. And yeah, shame on me for not buying a generator. But at the prices I'm paying, the service should be near rock solid. In the last 2 months with near identical waste water and kWh used, my bill magically went from the 180s to the 260s. Must be nice for the exec's high up in Danville. Enjoy your prime ribeye, lobster, generators,and new electric cars on account of me paying to get my food constantly spoiled. Nobody holds anyone accountable, and no matter how far up the chain you go to get answers, it's "never" anybody's fault, or "department". People have to start taking notice and find peaceful ways to complain.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for King George, Spotsylvania, Stafford by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-17 17:06:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-17 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Target Area: King George; Spotsylvania; Stafford The National Weather Service in Sterling Virginia has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Stafford County in northern Virginia West central King George County in central Virginia East central Spotsylvania County in central Virginia * Until 545 PM EDT. * At 506 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Massaponax, or 8 miles northwest of Bowling Green, moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damaging winds will cause some trees and large branches to fall. This could injure those outdoors, as well as damage homes and vehicles. Roadways may become blocked by downed trees. Localized power outages are possible. Unsecured light objects may become projectiles. * Locations impacted include King George, Passapatanzy, Stones Corner, Lambs Creek, White Oak, Sealston, Brookfield and Leeland. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
WRIC - ABC 8News

Air conditioning, water damage: Maintenance issues persist as temperatures climb above 90 degrees

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — With temperatures forecast above 90 degrees this week in Central Virginia, residents are speaking out about persisting maintenance issues, particularly problems with central air. For Sharone Butler, out-of-order air conditioning has been impacting her living situation for nearly two weeks. Butler, a resident at...
WSET

COVID in Central Virginia: Masks recommended in most counties

(WSET) — New CDC data shows the COVID-19 situation has worsened in our region as the BA.5 subvariant of omicron surges nationwide. In our viewing area, there are currently no counties in the low spread category where the CDC says masks aren’t necessary for most people. There are...
The Associated Press

Iteris Awarded a Multimillion-dollar Contract by Virginia Department of Transportation for Traffic, Traveler and Road Information Program (TTRIP) Services for Statewide Transportation Operations

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 19, 2022-- Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI), the world’s trusted technology ecosystem for smart mobility infrastructure management, today announced that it has been awarded a new contract by the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) for smart mobility, safety and sustainability programs, representing continued demand for Iteris’ platform as a service offering and mobility consulting services in a key geographic market. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220719005319/en/ Iteris Awarded a Multimillion-dollar Contract by Virginia Department of Transportation for Traffic, Traveler and Road Information Program (TTRIP) Services for Statewide Transportation Operations. (Photo: Business Wire)
