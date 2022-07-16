ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Critics Blast UPenn Nominating Lia Thomas for NCAA Woman of the Year Award

By Andrew Stanton
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The swimmer has recently become a focal point in the debate about the inclusion of transgender...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 190

navypanda
3d ago

The University of Pennsylvania nominated a man dressed up as a a woman for woman of the year award. No common sense. The nominators as well as the nominee need to sign up for mental health therapy.

Reply(6)
175
James Moore
3d ago

Sad State of affairs how is this possible men and women competing with each other and it is condoned and encouraged. Can not understand !!

Reply(12)
86
Michelle
2d ago

What a sham! Women fought for rights, votes and equality to have a man come along pretend to be a woman and bring us right back to where we started. Now we have to fight again to define a woman? Pathetic! where all the so called feminists??? they should be outraged.

Reply(13)
71
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Black Enterprise

Attorney Ben Crump Wins Historic Ruling: Black Woman Can Sue Harvard University For Displaying Photos of Enslaved Ancestors

Internationally renowned civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump earned a historic decision this week on behalf of Tamara Lanier, the direct descendant of a slave, Congo “Papa” Renty, in the Massachusetts Supreme Court to uphold a lawsuit against Harvard University. Crump called it a historic victory for Black Americans.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Spun

Look: Rival Lia Thomas Swimmer Reacts To Her Award News

A rival collegiate swimmer to Lia Thomas has reacted to the NCAA Woman of the Year news. Thomas, a female swimmer at Penn, previously competed for the men's team. However, Thomas joined the women's side after transitioning. This month, Thomas was nominated for the NCAA 2022 Woman of the Year...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Penn, PA
Philadelphia, PA
College Sports
State
Colorado State
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
State
Georgia State
City
Philadelphia, PA
LonghornsCountry

Oregon to the Big 12? Nike Founder Phil Knight's Role in Conference Realignment

With USC and UCLA announcing a move to the Big Ten, the future of the Pac-12 is uncertain. Oregon is arguably the biggest player left in the Pac-12 following this move. Oregon has been at the forefront of college athletics in large part thanks to Nike founder Phil Knight. Knight wants Oregon in either the SEC or the Big Ten if given those options, according to John Canzano.
OREGON STATE
Fox News

Clay Travis slams Lia Thomas 'Woman of the Year' nomination: The left told us this would never happen

OutKick founder Clay Travis argued transgender swimmer Lia Thomas is an example of what the left said would "never happen" in women's sports after her nomination for the NCAA's "Woman of the Year" award. On "America's Newsroom" Monday, Travis said transgender women, who were biological men at birth, are now becoming champions in women's sports and setting new records.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Fallon Fox
Person
Megan Mcardle
The Independent

Simone Biles becomes youngest living person to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

President Joe Biden has awarded Olympic gymnast Simone Biles the Presidential Medal of Freedom, making her the youngest living person to ever receive the honour. The 25-year-old Olympic medalist is among the 17 honorees who were awarded the nation’s highest civilian honour on Thursday 7 July. Apart from being the most decorated US gymnast in history – winning 32 Olympic and World Champion medals – Biles has also been an outspoken advocate for mental health and sexual assault survivors.
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trans Women#Transgender People#Transgender Men#The Ncaa Woman#University Of Kentucky
960 The Ref

A home run: US turns in record-setting medal day at worlds

EUGENE, Ore. — (AP) — Except for a single, barely perceptible flinch, this would've been a Perfect 10 for the U.S. track and field team. As it ended up, the Americans still won nine medals on home turf Sunday at world championships in what will go down as one of the most memorable days for the red, white and blue in its long, successful history. It was the best single medal day for a nation at worlds, according to meet organizers.
NFL
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Lia Thomas Award News

Penn women's swimmer Lia Thomas has been nominated for the NCAA 2022 Woman of the Year award. Thomas, who joined the women's team at Penn after transitioning, previously competed on the men's side. She dominated women's swimming at the college level this past year, sparking some major debates about transgender athletes.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY

Fred Kerley catches cramp, fails to join Erriyon Knighton and Noah Lyles in 200-meter final at world track and field championships

Fred Kerley's chance at a world championship sprint double ended Tuesday, as the recently crowned 100-meter champ failed to make it to the 200-meter final. Television cameras showed Kerley wincing as he came off the turn at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, falling well behind the leaders in his semifinal heat. He finished sixth out of the seven runners, with a time of 20.68 seconds.
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
The Associated Press

Caster Semenya is back, so is her sport’s thorniest problem

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Champion runner Caster Semenya heads into this year’s world championships with virtually no chance to win. On Wednesday in Eugene, Oregon, the 31-year-old, three-time world champion at 800 meters will run instead in the 5,000-meter race. She is not considered a serious medal contender. It’s the first time since she started dominating her favorite distance well over a decade ago that anybody has said that.
NBC News

With a new sense of urgency, more Latinas are donating time and money to bolster abortion access

A sense of urgency has galvanized more Latinas across the country to volunteer money and time to strengthen existing networks that help people with abortion needs. After the Supreme Court struck down Roe v. Wade nearly three weeks ago, one woman became a volunteer with an abortion organization. A business owner created a cocktail to raise money in support of abortion rights. Another woman is offering a spare room at her house to anyone who needs to travel for an abortion.
FLORIDA STATE
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
102K+
Post
905M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy