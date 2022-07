Tonight is the night! After a brief break from major fights, there is a monumental showdown set for the evening of July 16 at the Crypto.com Arena. Rising star Ryan Garcia is set to put his undefeated record on the line against former super featherweight champion Javier Fortuna. If Garcia can continue with his winning ways, he could put himself in position for a major showdown against Gervonta “Tank” Davis later this year. In order to take on that challenge, he must get past Javier Fortuna, a former champion and seasoned veteran. Does Garcia have what it takes to win at Crypto.com Arena? Follow along with Def Pen Culture Editor Ryan Shepard as he offers his own analysis, puts together his own scorecard and compiles tweets from the brightest minds in the sport of boxing. It’s fight night!

