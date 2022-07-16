ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

National 988 crisis hotline launches this weekend

By Karen Morfitt
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 5 days ago

Call takers for Rocky Mountain Crisis Partners, the organization running Colorado's state mental health crisis hotline, say they are expecting their phones will be busier than ever when 988 goes live.

"It's all hands-on deck," CEO Bev Marquez said.

988 will be the new number for the nation's mental health crisis & suicide prevention hotline.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CZ3ZA_0gi9wSyV00
(credit: CBS)

Marquez who has been leading preparations in Colorado say the hope is that this will be easy to remember, and more accessible.

"We think people will call it instead of perhaps 911 or going to the emergency department," she said.

Doctor Emmy Bets is an emergency room doctor at the CU Anschutz Medical Campus who has specialized in the importance of suicide prevention for years sees that as one of the biggest benefits.

"Having a number to call with specialists who know how to work with you and figure out what the next step is huge, because it saves lives," she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VFeNf_0gi9wSyV00
(credit: CBS)

Dr. Bets says while Colorado is fortunate to have well established crisis services already in place, we also have a much larger need than most.

"In Colorado, even though we think of ourselves as this really healthy happy outdoor state. We have one of the highest suicide rates in the country I think we're seventh highest in the nation," she said.

And while Colorado may be ahead of the curve when it comes to preparations for the launch there are concerns that states building their call centers from the ground up will not be ready.

"For them to put their systems together, get their technology, hire their teams, train them and figure this all out in the six months that we've had to do it is not very realistic and probably fair to them," Marquez said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KOKxL_0gi9wSyV00
(credit: CBS)

She says there will be backup call centers to help those states who need assistance as well.

While Colorado's focus has long been on staffing, she says they have been able to access a statewide workforce - by allowing call takers here to work from home.

And while she says it may take other states time to work out some of the kinks, she says this a move that is long overdue.

"More people will be able to get assistance, because of this this transformation," she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3859FN_0gi9wSyV00

The 988 number works based on your area code, so if you are in Colorado but you don't have a Colorado number, you'll be directed to a call taker in your state.

Experts say if you need assistance and are in Colorado, you can call the state hotline directly.

Call 1.844.493.TALK (8255) for free immediate response.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS Denver

Wildland fire operations get additional support in Wyoming

Wildland fire operations are getting more resources in the West that will help battle fires in Colorado and other states. A mobile retardant base has been set up at the Casper-Natrona County International Airport to support fire operations throughout the West. The base will support large airtankers and very large airtankers which currently need to reload at bases in Colorado, South Dakota or Idaho. This will help response times in fighting wildland fires. The base can hold 20,000 gallons of retardant. "The Forest Service is committed to suppressing unwanted wildfires that threaten lives, communities, and homes, and we will use all available strategies...
CASPER, WY
CBS Denver

Wildfire risk: State grappling with shortage of firefighters, foresters

A legislative committee charged with addressing the state's growing wildfire risk took up everything from the cost of wildfires to a shortage of firefighters.Lawmakers allocated tens of millions of dollars last session for, among other things, a new Fire Hawk helicopter, statewide dispatch center and mitigation programs, but it's not enough.The Wildfire Matters Interim Committee met at the Capitol Wednesday to hear from, among others, the Director of the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, Mike Morgan, "We all know it's getting worse, longer fire seasons. The future does not look bright."Morgan says wildfire suppression alone is now costing...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado's fight to save the boreal toad takes serious heights

It's the signature Colorado animal you know nothing about: the endangered boreal toad. It's normal to see people lugging massive backpacks up a Colorado trail toward beautiful scenic views. It's not normal for 35 of them to be carrying tadpoles by the hundreds in those backpacks, but here we are. The massive plastic bags full of roughly 300 tadpoles that are pushed snuggly into backpacking sacks are a hopeful push from multiple state and federal agencies to get the boreal toads back on their tiny little feet. The toads are native to Colorado, but have lost 60-70% of their natural habitat...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Wildlife experts put for a wolf restoration plan

WildEarth Guardians, and 14 other conservation and wildlife organizations, released their "Colorado Wolf Restoration Plan." The plan will guide the reintroduction of gray wolves into the Colorado wild, following the passage of Proposition 114 in 2020. Proposition 114 calls for the re-establishment and maintenance of a self-sustaining population of gray wolves in part to help restore a critical balance in nature.The plan includes the designation of reintroduction areas, sets a population goal, provides management guidelines, and outlines costs. There are 12 optimal areas for wolf reintroduction, which are dispersed throughout the Western Slope. The population goal for Colorado is about 150...
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Health
Local
Colorado Government
CBS Denver

In an effort to bolster volunteer firefighter force, Polis announces executive order

A new executive order in Colorado better supports volunteer firefighters and emergency responders. Gov. Jared Polis announced his action in Golden on Wednesday. The order call for calls state agencies and departments to provide up to five days of additional paid leave for employees to serve as volunteer firefighters and emergency responders. Polis says all employers should offer the same.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Coloradans asked to be aware of heat stroke during sizzling summer temperatures

In a matter of minutes, a hot car can turn deadly as temperatures sizzle here in Denver. Denver Health is working to educate and prevent that from happening. Injury Prevention Specialist Missy Anderson shared tips with CBS4's Mekialaya White during a live demonstration.Anderson parked her car along the hospital's roundabout and left it in the sun Tuesday morning, as a device with two probes measured its inside and outside temperatures. After about 15 minutes, she opened the rear passenger door, with a whoosh of hot air coming out. "It feels like an oven inside here, like you've opened your oven after cooking,"...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Two GOP primary losers in Colorado fail to pay for recounts

Colorado's secretary of state's office on Wednesday said it has told two candidates who lost their Republican primary races last month that it will not conduct a recount of those races because they failed to pay the required amount by the deadline.The office informed Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters, who lost her race for the GOP nomination for secretary of state, and state Rep. Ron Hanks, who fell short in his bid for the party's U.S. Senate nomination, that it was moving forward finalizing the results of the primary. Neither candidate paid the $236,000 that was due by July 15...
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crisis Hotline#Health Crisis#Mental Health
CBS Denver

Hot temps soar thru Saturday

DENVER(CBS)-  Colorado is still smack dab in the middle of our current nationwide heat wave where temperatures are soaring into the 90s and 100s for many areas.Statewide temperatures will zoom into the 70s and 80s in the mountains with the real hot stuff on the plains and western slope with all the 90s and 100s!There is a Heat Advisory for the Grand Valley and Grand Junction thru Saturday where temperatures may rise from 101 to 107 degrees!Friday will be another scorcher where the Denver metro area will be near 100 to finish the week.There will be slightly cooler weather beginning Sunday with a better chance for more widespread showers and storms from the summer monsoon.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Water World opens new Colorado-themed area

Water World is a fun way to beat the summer heat, and now visitors have a new themed area to explore, and it's all about Colorado. "It's a hat tip to Colorado because Colorado was so great to us during COVID," said Joann Cortez, Director of Communications at Water World.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Ganahl chooses Danny Moore as Republican Lt. gubernatorial candidate

Heidi Ganahl, the Colorado Republican gubernatorial candidate, picked her running mate. She's chosen Danny Moore as her lieutenant governor candidate. He's a retired U.S. Navy master chief. More recently, Moore was removed from Colorado's congressional redistricting commission after saying there was massive voter fraud and former President Donald Trump won...
COLORADO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
suntimesnews.com

CDC reports 94 Illinois counties at high or medium community level

CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) Friday reported 33,066 new confirmed and probable cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Illinois That’s up 5,523 or 20 percent above the previous week’s total. Green means low community level, yellow is medium community level and red is...
ILLINOIS STATE
KDRV

Josephine County approved, Jackson & Klamath Counties blue, waiting

SALEM & JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- Oregon's drug decriminalization oversight council is adding Josephine County to the State's list of counties with approved Behavioral Health Resource Networks (BHRN) for support of Oregon Measure 110 -- and support from its funding. A BHRN is a drug addiction treatment and recovery program...
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
KTAR.com

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey orders National Guard to assist with Flagstaff floods

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey on Saturday ordered National Guard members to Flagstaff to help with flooding mitigation measures. About 30 members will help Saturday by filling sandbags with wildland and healthy forest crews in Coconino County, while on Sunday, 60 members will assist, keeping a presence throughout the rest of the week, Ducey said in a tweet.
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
CBS Denver

2 arrested after deputies seize fentanyl & meth near Colorado-Utah state line

Amid the ongoing fight against fentanyl in Colorado, the Mesa County Sheriff's Office seized six pounds of methamphetamine and "several hundred" pills they say are consistent with fentanyl during a traffic stop.Deputies stopped a vehicle at mile post 8, they say, on July 17.Yair Pistener-Anticona, 40, and Amaury Rivas-Barrera, 22, were arrested on charges of possession with intent to distribute and special offender for transporting more than seven grams of methamphetamines into the state of Colorado.On July 6, deputies arrested two separate individuals following an investigation into an illegal campfire at the Saddlehorn Campground.Investigators say they found 1,000 grams of methamphetamine, 20 grams of cocaine and 2,200 fentanyl pills. They arrested Justin Book, 36, of Desoto, Texas, and Victoria Olson, 41, of Las Vegas, Nevada.Investigators estimate the fentanyl to be worth $33,000.
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
49K+
Followers
26K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy