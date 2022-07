When the New York Yankees signed Matt Carpenter back in May, no one envisioned what he would do in pinstripes. Carpenter blasted his 12th and 13th home runs of the season in last night's 14-1 win over the Boston Red Sox. In doing so, he set the Yankee record for most home runs by any player in his first 30 games with the franchise.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO