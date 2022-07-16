ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Lia Thomas' nomination by University of Pennsylvania for NCAA 'Woman of the Year' award prompts backlash

By Adam Sabes
Fox News
Fox News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSwimmer Lia Thomas was nominated for the NCAA "Woman of the Year" award by the University of Pennsylvania, prompting backlash on social media. The transgender athlete was nominated for the NCAA award, which recognizes female student-athletes, according to an announcement for the award. Some on social media were quick...

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Big Notre Dame Rumor

Notre Dame is finally going to join a conference with the Big Ten and SEC adding big-time schools like Oklahoma, Texas, UCLA and USC, right?. According to a report from CBS Sports, Notre Dame is targeting a huge TV deal to stay independent. "Notre Dame targeting $75 million annual media...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Philadelphia, PA
College Sports
State
Kentucky State
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
City
Philadelphia, PA
Fox News

Clay Travis slams Lia Thomas 'Woman of the Year' nomination: The left told us this would never happen

OutKick founder Clay Travis argued transgender swimmer Lia Thomas is an example of what the left said would "never happen" in women's sports after her nomination for the NCAA's "Woman of the Year" award. On "America's Newsroom" Monday, Travis said transgender women, who were biological men at birth, are now becoming champions in women's sports and setting new records.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Spun

Grammy Winner John Legend Reacts To Nephew's SEC Football Commitment

Anthony Brown, a four-star wide receiver from the class of 2023, announced his commitment to Kentucky on Saturday. His decision received far more attention than the typical college recruit. That's because his uncle, 12-time Grammy Award winner John Legend, celebrated the news by posting to his 13.8 million Twitter followers.
FOOTBALL
realitytitbit.com

Molly Qerim’s fortune came from her First Take as a sports journalist

Molly Qerim is an infamous moderator sports journalist from America where she is most famous for hosting the ESPN First Take show. The journalist and reporter has also hosted countless programmes for the CBS Sports Network. Due to her impressive career, the star has racked herself a pretty impressive pay. Reality Titbit has all the information on the reporter’s net worth, check it out.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Fitton
Person
Martina Navratilova
Person
Marsha Blackburn
The Spun

4-Star Tight End, Son Of Former NFL Star Commits To Ohio State

Ohio State added to its elite 2023 recruiting class on Sunday, picking up a commitment from four-star tight end Jelani Thurman. Thurman, the No. 9 tight end and No. 135 overall recruit in the 2023 cycle, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings, chose the Buckeyes over Alabama, Auburn, Jackson State and Michigan State.
COLUMBUS, OH
Larry Brown Sports

Son of NFL head coach commits to Georgia

It has been quite the year for the Bowles family in 2022. Todd Bowles replaced Bruce Arians as the head coach of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March. And now Troy Bowles, the elder Bowles’ son, has committed to play football at Georgia. The younger Bowles announced his verbal...
ATHENS, GA
On3.com

WATCH: The Rock visits Jackson State, Deion Sanders

Jackson State had a special visitor on its campus on Saturday. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson showed up as the Tigers hosted the HBCU Showcase portion of the XFL showcase series. Johnson walked up to Sanders, who promptly took a knee and bowed in The Rock’s honor. Jackson State...
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backlash#Judicial Watch
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To The Lia Thomas Award News

Penn women's swimmer Lia Thomas has been nominated for the NCAA 2022 Woman of the Year award. Thomas, who joined the women's team at Penn after transitioning, previously competed on the men's side. She dominated women's swimming at the college level this past year, sparking some major debates about transgender athletes.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
saturdaytradition.com

Penn State football program must stop exposing school, alumni to embarrassment

My first instinct: Shrug it off, just boys being boys. Embarrassing, but no big deal. The Penn State players involved served as dupes, the victims, not as perps. But no, those players responsible for connecting “sex scandal” and “Penn State” in headlines — again — don’t get off that easy. And neither do the adult authority figures entrusted to their care and supervision. James Franklin should be ashamed. (We’ll get back to that shortly.)
STATE COLLEGE, PA
MountaineerMaven

REPORT: The Big 12, Notre Dame and NBC

According to Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports, the Big 12 Conference, Notre Dame and NBC could come to an agreement for the upcoming Big 12 Grant of Rights which expires in 2025 along with Notre Dame's GOR. Speculation on Notre Dame's future in college football grew last month after UCLA...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Associated Press

A home run: US turns in record-setting medal day at worlds

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Except for a single, barely perceptible flinch, this would’ve been a Perfect 10 for the U.S. track and field team. As it ended up, the Americans still won nine medals on home turf Sunday at world championships in what will go down as one of the most memorable days for the red, white and blue in its long, successful history. It was the best single medal day for a nation at worlds, according to meet organizers. Hurdler Devon Allen’s false start kept the U.S. from a possible sweep in the 110-meter final and what could’ve been the 10th medal of the day. The speedster-slash-receiver will now take his talents to the football field, where he’ll attempt to make the roster for the Philadelphia Eagles. It was hardly the way he wanted to finish at worlds. “Track and field is so difficult because you train the whole year for one competition that lasts 12, 13 seconds and that’s that,” said Allen, whose training camp with the Eagles starts July 26. “I’ll learn from it and I’ll make sure I just react not as fast next time.”
NFL
Fox News

Fox News

770K+
Followers
169K+
Post
642M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy