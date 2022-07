LIV Golf has taken the sports world by storm recently, as the financially muscled league has become a legitimate threat to the PGA by catching the attention of some of the world’s greatest golfers. Well, they did it again, but there’s a twist this time. LIV Golf has succeeded in stealing away one of the PGA’s top talents, NBC and Golf Channel analyst David Feherty, per Andrew Marchand of the New York Post.

