Flood Advisory issued for Prince Edward by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-19 13:45:00 PDT Expires: 2022-07-19 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Mono Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Mono, Churchill, Mineral, Storey, southern Washoe, Pershing, Douglas and Lyon Counties through 515 PM PDT At 345 PM PDT, Doppler radar was tracking thunderstorms moving northeast at 15 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could possibly cause minor damage to outdoor objects. Also, expect periods of brief heavy rainfall with some of these storms. Locations impacted include Fallon, Lovelock, Bodie, Chalfant, Crowley Lake, Benton, Bridgeport, Lee Vining, Lahontan Reservoir, Toms Place, Mono Lake, Fernley, Dayton, Hawthorne, Yerington, Middlegate, Wellington, Silver Springs, Derby Dam and Smith. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Comments / 0