Elderly woman killed by two alligators after falling into Florida pond

An Alabama teenager accused of killing five members of his family had previously attempted to poison his stepmother with peanut butter, a new court file reveals. Before allegedly fatally shooting his parents and three siblings - including his infant brother - execution-style, then-14-year-old Mason Wayne Sisk had tried to poison his stepmother by putting peanut butter in her coffee, knowing she was allergic, according to authorities.

