49 Photos From America That Show We're Living In A Dystopian Nightmare
1. Let's start with a photo that basically sums up what it's like in America right now.
It went so far it doesn't seem real anymore... But it is. from ABoringDystopia
2. There's also, obviously, the gun crisis. Teachers are facing calls to carry guns in the classroom in the wake of numerous school shootings.
Ah yeah heaven. from ABoringDystopia
3. In fact, many solutions to end gun violence are being implemented — except, of course, banning guns.
Problem solved! from ABoringDystopia
4. Gas prices certainly aren't the only problem — minimum wage is certainly another — but they're pretty darn bad in the US right now.
How are people even existing? from LateStageCapitalism
5. They're literally worse than the fictional apocalyptic levels from I Am Legend.
We have reached gas prices they thought would be apocalyptic back in 2007 (I Am Legend) from ABoringDystopia
6. If you've ever wondered what's so bad about student debt, this photo might clarify a few things for you.
Shame that nobody could erase this with the stroke of a pen, eh? from LateStageCapitalism
7. Thousands of pounds of food are being rejected while people go hungry.
Over 2,000 pounds of fresh pork being rejected by the walmart distribution center because the sell by dates occur when their stores are closed for Thanksgiving. This product will still be safe to eat for the next 15 days but they won't even attempt to sell. This will end up in a dumpster today. from LateStageCapitalism
8. Billboards are saying that going to school and getting married will solve poverty.
Whoever made this billboard can shove it up their ass from ABoringDystopia
9. Misinformation has gotten so bad that people need billboards to tell them that the COVID vaccine does not make you magnetic.
What a time to be alive from ABoringDystopia
10. Corporations are asking 14-year-olds to work.
Capitalism reinventing itself -- or so they say... from ABoringDystopia
11. And paying them less than older teenagers.
How is underpaid child labor legal? from ABoringDystopia
12. College students are having to sell their plasma to buy books for school.
This billboard like 100 ft off my college campus from ABoringDystopia
13. And if you can't afford required books for your kids' school, you may be sent to court.
We make "too much" to qualify for free text books, so my kindergarten daughter's PUBLIC SCHOOL is threatening to send us to collections and impose court and legal fees if we don't pay for text books from ABoringDystopia
14. People are awaiting life-saving medication from private companies.
Glad critical medical care is being taken care of by private companies that definitely give a shit from ABoringDystopia
15. And oftentimes, spending tens of thousands of dollars on it.
A one month supply of my son's new cystic fibrosis medicine. At $24,000, it's the most expensive thing I've ever held in one hand. from LateStageCapitalism
16. Or they're depending on gift cards from friends to get their healthcare.
This year, give your special someone the gift of accessing the American healthcare system from ABoringDystopia
17. Hospitals are charging $10,000 for things that cost $10 in a store, like pregnancy tests.
How is this legal? from LateStageCapitalism
18. Veterans are homeless.
This is Veterans Row. A 3 block homeless camp in West L.A. where homeless veterans live in. from ABoringDystopia
19. And current soldiers are relying on donations to be able to call home instead of being provided this by the government.
The military gets hundreds of billions of dollars a year, yet soldiers have to beg civilians for the right to call their families. from ABoringDystopia
20. In the wake of rising tuition, the government is also leaving many poor young people with no choice but to join the army.
No subtlety anymore from ABoringDystopia
21. We're having to remind people to be civil to those wearing masks. You know, to prevent the spread of a deadly pandemic?
The fact that people have to prevent bullying for wearing a mask since masks have been politicized from ABoringDystopia
22. Celebrities are being consulted on serious political issues.
I hate it here... from ABoringDystopia
23. Grocery stores are running out of food during COVID spikes.
My local small town grocery store is running out of food. Their main supplier shut down deliveries, due to a Covid outbreak among their whole workforce. My town is in trouble. from ABoringDystopia
24. Many grocery stores have run out of baby formula.
Baby Formula shortage from Denver
25. And some people have decided to profit off of it.
Scumbag profiting off the formula shortage. from iamatotalpieceofshit
26. Giant corporations are cashing in on movements to buy local.
Walmart is selling “Support Local” shirts. from ABoringDystopia
27. They're also joking about living in poverty.
Seen in Brooklyn. This isn’t clever, Doordash. Just sad. from ABoringDystopia
28. And misusing famous quotes to fit their own purposes.
Big banks using heavily edited John Stuart Mill Quotes in their advertising. from ABoringDystopia
29. They're also joking about rent prices.
daaamn, what a good ideea from ABoringDystopia
30. And they're putting out lots of feel-good messages to distract from the fact that they're letting people die.
A company that charges $300 for insulin tells us to help each other. from ABoringDystopia
31. Employees are having to pretend they love their job.
I think the fact that Texas Roadhouse employees are forced to wear this to work is very dystopian. from ABoringDystopia
32. Like, they're not allowed to say they dislike their job on Twitter. Meanwhile, white supremacist groups are rallying online and sharing info on how to get guns.
Taco Bell instructing its employees what they can and cannot say on the workers' own social media from ABoringDystopia
33. Employers are calling you and your coworkers a family, then moving on pretty darn quickly if something happens to you.
Next! from ABoringDystopia
34. Employers are punishing employees for using sick time.
Some non-Americans were surprised when I said our performance reviews hold sick days against us from ABoringDystopia
35. Homeland security's checking out leftists on Twitter, but not people on social media who post photos of killing animals and their assault rifles.
Better watch what you say folks... Homeland Security is watching you. [credit: 𝚖𝚊𝚝𝚝𝚒𝚎 𝚍𝚊𝚍𝚍𝚢 AKA budweiserbreath] from ABoringDystopia
36. People are putting notes in the car windows begging people not to break in and leaving their glove compartment open to prove they have nothing to steal.
reality is often disappointing from ABoringDystopia
37. Public structures are built to keep homeless people off of them, even directly in front of signs encouraging helping homeless people.
Wow. from ABoringDystopia
38. But don't worry, there are some good things! Employers are giving really significant gifts to their dedicated employees, like nurses who have worked through a global pandemic.
This was what Kaiser Permanente gave to their nurses to recognize them during nurses week. from ABoringDystopia
39. Some employees are even getting chips and soda! You can't eat or drink them, they're just for display, but still!!!!
Good Job guys, BUT don’t touch, the food is just for show from ABoringDystopia
40. And they're making sure you have time to eat on the job!
Do not enjoy meals during your 13 h shift from ABoringDystopia
41. Superyacht owners are more in tune with the climate crisis than ever before!
Sums it up pithily from ABoringDystopia
42. Good samaritans are helping strangers with exorbitant hospital parking fees people are having to pay just to see their dying relatives!
Hospitals: Don't forget to pay us $27 before visiting your loved one from ABoringDystopia
43. You can still buy food with EBT — just not hot food!
How long until we match this level of casual cruelty and turn against these motherfuckers? from ABoringDystopia
44. And don't worry about missed wages during a hurricane — just come into work anyways!
Forcing workers to come in during a category 4 hurricane. from ABoringDystopia
45. Employers are reminding employees NOT to sexually harass their coworkers — because that would cost the company money!!!!
Aww you’ve been sexually harassed? Well Walmart is the REAL victim here from ABoringDystopia
46. Water is being provided in parks!!! It's not free, like it used to be, but it's still water!
Free enterprise strikes again from LateStageCapitalism
47. The Hilton was raising money for kids with leukemia...as long as you wrote them a positive review!
We don’t really care about leukemia, but if you give us a good review… from ABoringDystopia
48. Businesses are also advertising just how much they care about all people — unless you're a non-customer or homeless, that is.
Liberalism.jpg from LateStageCapitalism
49. And finally, companies worth billions are being kind enough to hold contests for $2 snack packs.
Amazon employees who worked over 10 hours on Easter Sunday were 'lucky enough' to potentially win a $2 snack pack. from ABoringDystopia
Comments / 1