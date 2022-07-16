ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newberry, SC

Ross named principal at NHS

 4 days ago
Ross Courtesy of the NCSD

NEWBERRY — The Newberry County School District has announced the selection of Dr. Brandon Ross as the next principal at Newberry High School.

Ross will join the district from his most recent position as assistant principal at Ridge View High School.

Ross received his bachelor’s degree in criminal justice from the University of South Carolina, his master’s degree in school counseling from South Carolina State University, his master’s degree in educational leadership from the University of South Carolina, and his doctorate in curriculum and instruction from the University of South Carolina.

Ross has served as a career development facilitator, school counselor, assistant administrator and assistant principal.

