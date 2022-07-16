ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FWC helps investigate death of woman grabbed by alligators after falling into Englewood pond

By Steven Walker, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
 3 days ago

ENGLEWOOD — An elderly woman died late Friday after falling into a pond and being grabbed by two alligators, Sarasota sheriff's officials said.

The incident occurred at a pond at the Boca Royale Golf and Country Club in Englewood, south of Sarasota. The woman, who was not identified and whose age was not released, was observed falling into a pond along the golf course near her home and struggling to stay afloat, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.

"While in the water, two alligators were observed near the victim and ultimately grabbed her while in the water," a news release said.

Earlier coverage: Woman dies after falling into pond in Englewood, being grabbed by alligators, Sarasota sheriff's office says

From May: Police say alligator 'was involved' in man's death at Largo disc golf course

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission responded to capture and remove the alligators from the pond, officials said. No cause of death had been determined.

The Sheriff's Office is working with the FWC and medical examiner's office to investigate the incident and find the cause of death, sheriff's department spokesperson Doug Johnson wrote in an email.

FWC spokesperson Melody Kilborn said it was unclear if the alligators were involved in the incident, only that they were observed to be near the body. The two alligators, one 8 feet 10 inches and the other 7 feet 7 inches, were removed from the pond shortly after the incident.

Doug Foote, the general manager of Boca Royale Golf and Country Club, declined to comment because of the ongoing nature of the investigation. He said there was warning signage posted near the water on the golf course. However, it is unclear if there was signage on the housing side of the water.

One neighborhood resident said there are too many gators in the ponds near the community. Brett Norton, the property's manager, could not be reached for comment in time for publication.

The Boca Royale Golf and Country Club is a gated community in South Sarasota County of about 1,000 acres and includes homes, lakes, golfing and nature preserves, according to its website. There are about 1,000 homes on the property, with several being on the water, Foote said.

This article originally appeared on Sarasota Herald-Tribune: FWC helps investigate death of woman grabbed by alligators after falling into Englewood pond

