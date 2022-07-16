ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donna, TX

Community reacts to Don-Wes Flea Market fire

By Alejandra Yanez, Adam Cardona
 5 days ago

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Donna Fire Department confirmed a fire near the Don-Wes Flea Market in Donna.

The flames were reported at the Don-Wes Flea Market, near Victoria Road and Business 83, according to the Donna Fire Department.

Donna Police confirmed the fire started at about 1 p.m.

David Simmons, Donna’s fire chief, confirmed there were people on the property but no one was injured.

Donna Commissioner David Moreno was at the scene and captured the flames on the building.

ValleyCentral’s Bryan Still reported winds in Weslaco to be heading South East at 18 mph at the time of the fire.

Multiple fire departments responded to help put out the fire including Donna, Pharr, Weslaco and Elsa fire departments as well as emergency medical services.

At about 6 p.m., crews were still working on putting out hot spots, according to Simmons.

He confirmed no fire personnel was injured.

(Courtesy: Penny Kloepfer)

Although there were no physical injuries, many were left injured emotionally.

The fire broke out next to an RV park. One resident said as soon as she saw the smoke and fire, she gathered her family and left the area.

“Now that I’m seeing this, it brings me sadness,” said Donna resident Baotolo Sandoval.

Sandoval is 85 years old and said he would spend his weekends at Don-Wes for many years.

He said he hopes the businesses will set up their shops again soon.

The owner of the property was on site but was unavailable for an interview.

However, she did say she was devastated to see everything gone.

Fire chief Simmons said the Donna Police Department and Hidalgo County Fire Marshall’s office are handling the investigation.

Comments / 9

Hector Gonzalez
4d ago

I hope no one was injured. Feel sorry for the vendors that depend on this Site for support financially. God Bless You and hold your head high.

Reply
5
 

