MARVELOUS: 4-Star G Marvel Allen Commits to Georgetown!

2023 shooting guard prospect Eli Rice has received an offer from the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Rice is a 6’7″ combo guard from Beech High School in Hendersonville, Tennessee. Rice has also received offers from Georgetown, Iona, North Carolina A&T, Rhode Island, and St. Bonaventure. According to Steve Marik of Rivals, Rice is “looking forward” to making more connections with Nebraska. So far, the Cornhuskers have only one commit in the 2023 class: point guard Chase Clemmons. Clemmons is a 6’0″ guard from Greenville, South Carolina. 247 Sports Composite ranks Clemons as the 35th-best point guard in the class. Clemmons received 13 offers. He committed to Nebraska over Alabama, Georgetown, Georgia, and Houston. Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Nebraska @CoachHoiberg pic.twitter.com/vNuCMMhU7D — Eli Rice (@iamelirice) July 11, 2022

