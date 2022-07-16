ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

MARVELOUS: 4-Star G Marvel Allen Commits to Georgetown!

By whipple
casualhoya.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatrick Ewing, Kevin Nickelberry, and the Georgetown Hoyas have received a commitment from 4-star 2023 guard Marvel Allen. This announcement was pretty unexpected as Allen just announced his top 6 yesterday. Georgetown had been leading the recruitment at times, but Allen’s stock had been rising. Allen was recruited by...

www.casualhoya.com

DawgsDaily

JUST IN: Georgia OLB No Longer With Team

Outside linebacker Marlin Dean is no longer with the Georgia Bulldogs, sources confirm to Dawgs Daily. Programs usually deal with an uptick in roster turnover after winning a national title. Georgia is logjammed at several positions, and it appears Dean wants to seek snaps at another locale. Dean ...
ATHENS, GA

