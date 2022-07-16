Pontiac woman faces 3rd OWI after going over 100mph on I-75 with open bottle of tequila in her car: cops

TROY (WWJ) - A 30-year-old driver is facing her third OWI charge after police say she was excessively speeding while drunk in Oakland County over two weeks ago.

The Troy Police Department said officers clocked a 2017 Ford Focus speeding over 100 mph on southbound I-75 near Wattles Road just before 1 a.m. on June 28.

After police pulled over the driver – identified as a 30-year-old woman from Pontiac – cops noticed she was slurring her words and smelled like alcohol.

Police said they also saw an opened bottle of tequila on the floorboard of the backseat in plain view – they believed the liquor had been completely consumed by the driver.

The woman admitted to police she had a “few drinks” before getting behind the wheel, officials said.

Police asked the driver to perform field sobriety tests which she allegedly refused.

She agreed to a preliminary breath test and was found to have a result of .26%.

Police said the woman began to resist officers and was verbally aggressive as they took her into custody.

The woman continued this behavior as she was booked into the Troy Police Lock-Up Facility.

“She was advised of her chemical test rights and agreed to submit to a Chemical Breath Test with results of .23%. and .22%,” Troy police said in a press release.

The woman was charged with Operating While Intoxicated. Officers said it is the woman’s third OWI offense – a felony in Michigan.

She faces up to five years behind bars if convicted.