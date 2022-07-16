ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWJ News Radio

Pontiac woman faces 3rd OWI after going over 100mph on I-75 with open bottle of tequila in her car: cops

By WWJ Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CQmFJ_0gi9qHj000

TROY (WWJ) - A 30-year-old driver is facing her third OWI charge after police say she was excessively speeding while drunk in Oakland County over two weeks ago.

The Troy Police Department said officers clocked a 2017 Ford Focus speeding over 100 mph on southbound I-75 near Wattles Road just before 1 a.m. on June 28.

After police pulled over the driver – identified as a 30-year-old woman from Pontiac – cops noticed she was slurring her words and smelled like alcohol.

Police said they also saw an opened bottle of tequila on the floorboard of the backseat in plain view – they believed the liquor had been completely consumed by the driver.

The woman admitted to police she had a “few drinks” before getting behind the wheel, officials said.

Police asked the driver to perform field sobriety tests which she allegedly refused.

She agreed to a preliminary breath test and was found to have a result of .26%.

Police said the woman began to resist officers and was verbally aggressive as they took her into custody.

The woman continued this behavior as she was booked into the Troy Police Lock-Up Facility.

“She was advised of her chemical test rights and agreed to submit to a Chemical Breath Test with results of .23%. and .22%,” Troy police said in a press release.

The woman was charged with Operating While Intoxicated. Officers said it is the woman’s third OWI offense – a felony in Michigan.

She faces up to five years behind bars if convicted.

Comments / 21

Country Life
2d ago

Alcoholics have to admit that they have a problem, then they have to want to get sober. No amount of jail time is going make this woman want to get sober. She thinks she is just fine, and we are the ones who has the problem by butting into her business.

Reply
5
anjia.maria369
3d ago

She needs to be held longer than 5 years. She could have killed numerous people driving. Thank GOD she didn’t

Reply(1)
6
Related
The Oakland Press

Man sentenced on reduced charge for shooting outside gas station

A Pontiac man was sentenced recently for shooting another Pontiac man outside a gas station in Auburn Hills last year. As ordered by Oakland County Circuit Judge Yasmine Poles on July 14, Jimmy Lee Rolon will spend 23 months to 10 years in prison for the Sept. 6, 2021 shooting of Antonio Santiago, who was 36 at the time.
PONTIAC, MI
CBS Detroit

Man Arrested After Cocaine, Guns Found In Macomb County Home

(CBS DETROIT) – A 22-year-old man was arrested after deputies found cocaine, guns, and ammunition inside a home in Macomb County, according to police. Kyle Nowak, 22, of Washington Township | Credit: Macomb County Sheriff’s Office On Wednesday, July 13,  at about 2 p.m., undercover deputies with the Macomb County Sheriff’s Enforcement Team (SET) executed a search warrant on a home located on Van Dyke near West Road in Washington Township. Deputies obtained the search warrant after they found out that Kyle Nowak, 22, of Washington Township, the resident of the house, was allegedly distributing cocaine throughout Washington Township. Nowak was arrested on the day the search warrant was executed. During the search, deputies found 41 grams of cocaine, multiple items used for packaging narcotics, Zastava AK Firearm (registered to Nowak), Marlin .22 Cal Rifle (not registered), Sig 9mm Handgun (registered to Nowak), multiple firearm magazines and ammunition, and approximately $3,600.00 in cash. Nowak was arraigned in the 42-1 District Court of Romeo on July 14 and was given a $3,000 (10%) bond. His probable cause conference is scheduled for July 19. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Owi#Tequila#Pontiac#I 75#Ford
fox2detroit.com

Truck, trailer full of $35K worth of lawn equipment stolen from Warren father and son business

WARREN, Mich. (FOX 2) - A father and son who own a lawn care business had a truck and their trailer full of $35,000 worth of equipment stolen. "We service over 100 customers, and this morning we got up to go to work and there was no truck trailer or equipment to service them," Ken Edwards said. "I was so stunned I actually looked around the yard to see if one of us misplaced it maybe I was just not seeing it."
WARREN, MI
CBS Detroit

Man, 46, Facing Charges In Shooting Death Of Wife In Ray Township

RAY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A man is charged in connection with the shooting death of his wife last week in Ray Township. According to the Macomb County Sheriff’s Office, Matthew Mollicone, 46, of Washington Township, is charged with felony murder, assault with intent to murder, three counts of felony firearm, two counts of carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, and felonious assault. He was arraigned on Friday in 42-1 District Court. Matthew Mollicone (credit: Macomb County Sheriff’s Office) A 36-year-old man involved in the shooting was released pending further investigation. Authorities say on July 12, Mollicone and his wife, Kimberly, 49, arrived...
RAY TOWNSHIP, MI
The Oakland Press

Case advances against man accused of killing his grandma

A Southfield man accused of killing his grandmother will be arraigned in Oakland County Circuit Court on July 28 on open murder and firearms charges. Desjuan Tyree-Anthony Mack, 23, is charged in connection with the March 24 fatal shooting of Margaret Mack, 72, at her home in Southfield’s Legacy Place Apartments. Desjuan Mack was reportedly living with her at the time.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
HometownLife.com

Authorities arrest, arraign man accused of killing Wayne sisters in January

Law enforcers have arrested the 32-year-old man whom they suspect killed two Wayne sisters early this year. Wayne police announced the arrest of Christopher Greer in June, and Greer was arraigned July 15 in Wayne’s 29th District Court on two counts of first-degree murder and four counts involving weapons.
WAYNE, MI
The Oakland Press

Killer of hairstylist Bashar Kallabat sentenced to prison

A Detroit man was handed a lengthy prison sentence recently for the slaying of a popular hairstylist from Oakland County. On July 13, Wayne County Circuit Judge Thomas Hathaway sentenced Jimmy Jermaine Pickett to 45-60 years for the second-degree murder of Bashar Kallabat of Bloomfield Township. Pickett was found guilty June 14 following a jury trial in the Detroit court. He was given jail credit of 882 days.
DETROIT, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
28K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy