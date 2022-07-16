ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Race walkers bring home first gold medals from world track meet

By Zack Palmer, Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
The Register-Guard
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rSuZN_0gi9qFxY00

A smattering of boisterous fans and curious onlookers flanked Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Friday as the first medals of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 were handed out in the awkward yet grueling sport of race walking.

Peru’s Kimberly García León won the women’s 20-kilometer race walk to earn the first gold medal of this year’s world meet, and about two hours later Japan’s Toshikazu Yamanishi received his championship medal in the men’s 20K event.

“I dedicate this medal to my country,” García said through a translator. “It’s been long, tough and full of sacrifice but it’s a world that I love because I love what I do. I’ve been doing this since I was 5 years old and I’ve been dreaming of this — becoming a world champion.”

“I was very relieved,” said Yamanishi, who won gold at the World Championships in 2019 but finished third at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. “In Tokyo, I wanted to win the gold medal but last year I could not. This year I could and I did.”

Race walking isn’t exactly walking and it isn’t exactly running — sort of a hybrid of the two. Unlike running events, race walking competitors must always have one foot touching the ground, which results in short strides and an incredibly awkward walking motion that looks like someone could dislocate a hip at any moment.

Still, speed is the name of the game. García won the women’s 20K with a time of 1 hour, 26 minutes and 58 seconds, while Yamanishi won the men’s event in 1:19:07.

For context, imagine walking a mile in about six minutes. Now imagine walking 12 miles in a little over an hour.

“For us, race walking is technical because there are rules, so it’s slower than running,” two-time Olympian Maria Michta-Coffey explained to Runner’s World. “You’re still pushing your body to the limit and maximizing efficiency as best as possible.

“As the body breaks down you still have to maintain the technical element. It’s like the steeplechase — you still have to maintain form to get up and over the barrier when you’re fatigued. It’s challenging and taxing.”

It is a punishing test of endurance — especially on a cloudless summer afternoon in Eugene with temperatures in the mid-80s. With the sun baking down and heat haze rising off the blacktop, competitors completed 20 laps of a 1K course on MLK Jr. Boulevard just outside Autzen Stadium.

Spectators sought shade on either side of the street but competitors had nowhere to hide. Sweden’s Perseus Halström, who finished third in the men’s race, collapsed as he crossed the finish line after overtaking Samuel Kireri Gathimba of Kenya on the final lap.

“I thought I was losing the race at 13-14 kilometers, then my coach told me to get my head back in the game and I managed to work my way up to the lead pack again,” Halström said. “I felt I was going to end up fourth, but then I just saw a tiny, tiny weakness in the Kenyan. He was losing like one meter and that was enough to give me enough energy to push and believe that I could take bronze.”

Not everyone seemed fazed by the heat.

García went stride-for-stride with China’s Shijie Qieyang for 14 kilometers Friday, then found another gear as she slowly pulled away from the rest of the field to win by 33 seconds over runner-up Katarzyna Zdzieblo of Poland.

“The win hasn’t sunk in yet. I can’t believe it,” García said. “I guess when I go back to Peru and when I’m with my family we will celebrate. I don’t know how I’m going to celebrate yet, but I’m sure we will.”

Follow Zack Palmer on Twitter@zpalmer_11 or email atzpalmer@registerguard.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ESPN

'We did it': Fred Kerley leads first American sweep of 100 meters at world championships in 31 years

EUGENE, Ore. -- Before the race, U.S. fighter jets zoomed over the stadium. Then, down on the track, Americans flashed a different kind of speed. Fred Kerley led the charge Saturday on an All-American night for track and field, headlining the first U.S. sweep of the sport's marquee event, the men's 100, in 31 years at the worlds. It placed a red-white-and-blue stamp on Day 2 of the first championships held on American soil.
EUGENE, OR
ESPN

Dina Asher-Smith fastest in 100m heats at track world championships

British sprinter Dina Asher-Smith recorded the fastest time in the women's 100 metres heats at the World Championships in Eugene, Oregon on Saturday. Jamaican trio Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson also advanced to Sunday's semifinals. Asher-Smith came within one hundreth of a second of the British record with...
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
Eugene, OR
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Toshikazu Yamanishi
NBC Sports

Andre De Grasse, Olympic 200m champion, withdraws from event at track worlds

Olympic 200m champion Andre De Grasse of Canada will not contest the 200m at the world track and field championships. De Grasse, who said before the meet that he would be a game-time decision for the event, withdrew before Monday’s first round because he’s still recovering from a recent COVID-19 bout, according to Athletics Canada.
EUGENE, OR
Sports Illustrated

Synonymous With Track and Field, Eugene Is an Obvious—Yet Unlikely—First U.S. Host of the World Championships

The messy perch that runners flock to sits about 110 miles south of Portland. Drive past the wineries and farms and billboards and dispensaries—so many dispensaries—along with the sign that proclaims Linn County the “grass seed capital of the world.” Exit here, banking into this city of roughly 170,000, with the perfect nickname, TrackTown USA, for an ongoing and unprecedented event. Head east, up the hill from downtown. Turn onto the narrow street that leads into a nondescript neighborhood, winding left, right, then left again.
EUGENE, OR
The Register-Guard

The Register-Guard

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
401K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Eugene, OR from The Register Guard.

 http://registerguard.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy