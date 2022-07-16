Race walkers bring home first gold medals from world track meet

A smattering of boisterous fans and curious onlookers flanked Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard Friday as the first medals of the World Athletics Championships Oregon22 were handed out in the awkward yet grueling sport of race walking.

Peru’s Kimberly García León won the women’s 20-kilometer race walk to earn the first gold medal of this year’s world meet, and about two hours later Japan’s Toshikazu Yamanishi received his championship medal in the men’s 20K event.

“I dedicate this medal to my country,” García said through a translator. “It’s been long, tough and full of sacrifice but it’s a world that I love because I love what I do. I’ve been doing this since I was 5 years old and I’ve been dreaming of this — becoming a world champion.”

“I was very relieved,” said Yamanishi, who won gold at the World Championships in 2019 but finished third at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021. “In Tokyo, I wanted to win the gold medal but last year I could not. This year I could and I did.”

Race walking isn’t exactly walking and it isn’t exactly running — sort of a hybrid of the two. Unlike running events, race walking competitors must always have one foot touching the ground, which results in short strides and an incredibly awkward walking motion that looks like someone could dislocate a hip at any moment.

Still, speed is the name of the game. García won the women’s 20K with a time of 1 hour, 26 minutes and 58 seconds, while Yamanishi won the men’s event in 1:19:07.

For context, imagine walking a mile in about six minutes. Now imagine walking 12 miles in a little over an hour.

“For us, race walking is technical because there are rules, so it’s slower than running,” two-time Olympian Maria Michta-Coffey explained to Runner’s World. “You’re still pushing your body to the limit and maximizing efficiency as best as possible.

“As the body breaks down you still have to maintain the technical element. It’s like the steeplechase — you still have to maintain form to get up and over the barrier when you’re fatigued. It’s challenging and taxing.”

It is a punishing test of endurance — especially on a cloudless summer afternoon in Eugene with temperatures in the mid-80s. With the sun baking down and heat haze rising off the blacktop, competitors completed 20 laps of a 1K course on MLK Jr. Boulevard just outside Autzen Stadium.

Spectators sought shade on either side of the street but competitors had nowhere to hide. Sweden’s Perseus Halström, who finished third in the men’s race, collapsed as he crossed the finish line after overtaking Samuel Kireri Gathimba of Kenya on the final lap.

“I thought I was losing the race at 13-14 kilometers, then my coach told me to get my head back in the game and I managed to work my way up to the lead pack again,” Halström said. “I felt I was going to end up fourth, but then I just saw a tiny, tiny weakness in the Kenyan. He was losing like one meter and that was enough to give me enough energy to push and believe that I could take bronze.”

Not everyone seemed fazed by the heat.

García went stride-for-stride with China’s Shijie Qieyang for 14 kilometers Friday, then found another gear as she slowly pulled away from the rest of the field to win by 33 seconds over runner-up Katarzyna Zdzieblo of Poland.

“The win hasn’t sunk in yet. I can’t believe it,” García said. “I guess when I go back to Peru and when I’m with my family we will celebrate. I don’t know how I’m going to celebrate yet, but I’m sure we will.”

