STILLWATER, Okla. —The new Top247 player rankings for the 2023 recruiting class were released on Monday morning with a fresh look at the best prospects in the cycle. One Oklahoma State commit in particular made a big rise as cornerback pledge Jelani McDonald debuted in the Top247 with a new four-star status. The Waco (Tex.) Connally standout announced his commitment to the Cowboys on July 1 and has quickly climbed the rankings as one of the top overall athletes in the class.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 22 HOURS AGO