Josephine County, OR

Josephine County approved, Jackson & Klamath Counties blue, waiting

By Jerry Howard
KDRV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALEM & JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. -- Oregon's drug decriminalization oversight council is adding Josephine County to the State's list of counties with approved Behavioral Health Resource Networks (BHRN) for support of Oregon Measure 110 -- and support from its funding. A BHRN is a drug addiction treatment and recovery...

www.kdrv.com

Comments / 29

MF
2d ago

Democrats have destroyed theState of Oregon. They show more support to CRIMINALS & DRUG ADDICTS then to hard working people struggling to make ends meet due to their outrageous spending habits

Reply(1)
24
ptrust
2d ago

For the amount of money being spent, I would really like to know how many addicts have used the system. You can through a lot of money at things but is it doing any good? Or are we just tossing more money to the wind.

Reply(2)
8
Dick Handler
2d ago

give blue a break,Oregon until they chill out. Lets give red or moderates a chance it cant be worse then it has been.

Reply(2)
5
Related
cascadebusnews.com

Community Organizations across Oregon Support the River Democracy Act

(Indigo Creek | Photo by Northwest Rafting Company) Seventy-five organizations across Oregon have released a letter in support of the River Democracy Act (Senate Bill 192), introduced in February of 2021 by Senators Ron Wyden and Jeff Merkley. The letter, released on July 15, showcases the diversity of organizations that...
OREGON STATE
Josephine County, OR
ijpr.org

Oregon wildlife officials kill cougar in Deschutes County

Before law enforcement intervened, two residents tried to shoot the cougar themselves, according to a press release from the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office. The shooters reportedly told police that earlier in the day they saw the large cat kill a deer, and then the cougar behaved aggressively toward them, so they started shooting. They missed the animal, and one of the bullets struck a nearby house, the release states.
DESCHUTES COUNTY, OR
yachatsnews.com

Community colleges in Oregon struggle with after-effects of the pandemic, uncertain economy and state support

Facing a $1.3 million budget deficit exacerbated by a sharp decline in enrollment during the COVID-19 pandemic, Clackamas Community College last spring considered making cuts to programs like nursing and welding. The school narrowly avoided those cuts only because Congress approved pandemic relief dollars for community colleges and the state...
OREGON STATE
beachconnection.net

Oregon Coast Officials Urge Mark Your Crabbing Gear After Baby Whale Entanglement

(Charleston, Oregon) – Early in the month, a fisherman spotted something unusual just off the Oregon coast town of Newport. It was a baby whale entangled pretty badly in some crabbing gear. And not just any baby whale here: it was an orca – a killer whale. State authorities say this was the first time an entangled juvenile orca was ever encountered along these shores. (Photo courtesy Ifish.net)
NEWPORT, OR
lakecountyexam.com

First southeastern Oregon wolf depredation since winter

The recent death of a cow in the Fort Klamath area of Klamath County has been attributed to a member of the Rogue Wolf Pack. The depredation is the first confirmed by wolf in the southeastern Oregon area since the death of an 11-month-old heifer in the Summer Lake area this past January.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Local non-profit and CASA Oregon receive funds to rebuild housing after Almeda Fire

TALENT, Ore. -- More than $73-million dollars was awarded to wildfire-affected counties across the state. Helping rebuild affordable homes for families and people in Talent. Seven million of those funds will go towards affordable housing to convert the Talent Mobile Estates into a resident-owned neighborhood. CASA of Oregon has been able to jumpstart this project with the help of the local non-profit Coalición Fortaleza.
TALENT, OR
ijpr.org

Tue 8:30 | The latest from the coronavirus front, in COVID Q&A

If the projections are correct, the latest spike on COVID-19 transmissions should be peaking about now. The people who watch the COVID numbers in Oregon think that's what will happen. But we've been surprised by various spikes in the past, and the current variants are especially communicable. The virus is...
OREGON STATE
KDRV

The future of psilocybin in Jackson County

ASHLAND, Ore. -- The Jackson County Psilocybin Services Summit held a meeting Friday afternoon at the Buckhorn Springs Resort to talk about the future of psilocybin treatment in Southern Oregon. Psilocybin is the hallucinogenic chemical that is found in what is more commonly known as "magic mushrooms." Experts say that...
JACKSON COUNTY, OR
opb.org

Homeowners, developers and farmers compete for groundwater in Central Oregon

Your browser does not support the audio element. Large developers are still getting rights to extract groundwater in Central Oregon, even while an increasing number of residential wells are running dry. OPB’s Bend bureau chief Emily Cureton Cook tells us about one development near Redmond and what it reveals about the state’s ability and willingness to regulate groundwater.
BEND, OR
oregontoday.net

Hwy. 97 Fatal, Klamath Co., July 18

On July 16, 2022, at approximately 4:12 p.m., Oregon State Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a multi-vehicle crash on Hwy 97 near milepost 230. A Suburban was traveling south on Hwy 97 when the vehicle in front of them rapidly decelerated. The driver of the Suburban, Andrew Castiricone (58) from San Carlos, CA, swerved into the northbound lanes striking an FJ Cruiser head-on. The FJ Cruiser, driven by Ramsey Mohammed Mahmoud Shanbaky (43) from San Mateo, Ca. hit the vehicle behind it, a Subaru, driven by Kevin Richard Smith (34) from Medford. Another vehicle, a Lexus, driven by Robert Brian Anderson (63) from Chico, Ca., sustained damage from the crash debris. The driver, Andrew Castiricone, and one of the passengers, Nicole Lindeman (20) from San Carlos, Ca, of the Suburban were pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the FJ Cruiser, Ramsey Mohammed Mahmoud Shanbaky, was also pronounced deceased at the scene. All other occupants of the Suburban and FJ Cruiser were transported to an area hospital with serious injuries as well as the driver of the Subaru. The crash blocked Hwy 97 for approximately 3 hours. OSP was assisted by Chiloquin Fire and Rescue, Chemult Rural Fire, and the Oregon Department of Forestry.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
ABC4

Power outage affects thousands across Utah

UTAH (ABC4) – A massive power outage has left thousands of Utah residents without electricity on Sunday. Rocky Mountain Power says around 3,000 residents in seven Utah counties are currently affected. These counties include Weber County, Tooele County, Davis County, Salt Lake County, Utah County, Millard County, and Summit County. This outage spreads beyond Utah […]
UTAH STATE

