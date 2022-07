Fowler, N.Y. — Three people were killed and two others injured in a single-vehicle rollover crash this weekend in St. Lawrence County, state police said. Jackie J. Henry, 34, of Richville, was driving a 2017 Nissan Rogue eastbound on Chub Lake Road in the town of Fowler at 4:40 a.m. Saturday when the vehicle went off the south shoulder, struck a guardrail and overturned. The compact SUV landed on its roof in a stream near 169 Chub Lake Road, state police said in a news release.

SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO