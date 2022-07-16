ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alaska State

Missing Healy woman: Mary Dawn Wilson

By KTVF Staff Reporter
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Alaska State Troopers are requesting the public’s help in locating a missing Healy woman who was last seen on Tuesday, July 12. A vehicle belonging to 69-year-old Mary Dawn...

Daily Mail

Desperate search for two-year-old girl and her parents who were reported missing after they didn't return from a camping trip in Maine over a week ago

Maine police are desperately searching for a two-year-old girl and her parents who went missing after going camping last month. Jill Sidebotham, 28, Nicholas Hansen, and their daughter, Lydia Hansen, two, have been missing since June 27, when they were last seen by Sidebotham's family before their camping trip in Phillips, Maine.
PHILLIPS, ME
Daily Mail

Police investigate after officer in Anchorage posed for a smiling selfie with woman who flashed her ‘white privilege card’ instead of her driving license when they stopped her for weaving at 3.43am

An investigation has been launched after an Anchorage police officer was pictured posing with a woman who was holding a novelty 'White Privilege card' instead of her ID after she was pulled over for weaving in the Alaskan city. Mimi Israelah claimed in a Facebook post that she was pulled...
ANCHORAGE, AK
Healy, AK
Alaska State
Alaska Crime & Safety
Fairbanks, AK
NBC News

After two years in a coma, West Virginia woman wakes to name brother in attack

A West Virginia woman awoke from a years-long coma after being brutally attacked and identified her brother as the assailant, according to local reports. Wanda Palmer had been in a long term care facility in New Martinsville, West Virginia, after being beaten in her home in June of 2020, according to the West Virginia Metro News. When Palmer was discovered, Jackson County Sheriff Ross Mellenger said she was so savagely attacked, authorities thought she was dead, the paper reported.
NEW MARTINSVILLE, WV
Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone Visitor Saves Small Child From Being Gored By A Charging Bison, Takes The Hit & Gets Lifted Off The Ground

Play stupid games… win stupid prizes. It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to know that getting close to wildlife at Yellowstone National Park is incredibly dangerous, for both yourself and the wildlife. On top of that, you can face jail time for messing with the wildlife at the park. Of course, even with the park at half capacity… idiots abound. People choose not to listen, and are willing to risk their safety and their criminal record for the brief feeling […] The post Yellowstone Visitor Saves Small Child From Being Gored By A Charging Bison, Takes The Hit & Gets Lifted Off The Ground first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
ACCIDENTS
Outsider.com

VIDEO: Yellowstone National Park Visitor Gored By Bison, Caught On Film

This intense footage illustrates why Yellowstone National Park bison are never to be approached or treated as anything less than immensely powerful wild animals. For a park ranger or wildlife technician, the sentiment is a straightforward, common sense one. But of the millions who travel to Yellowstone every year, many see the park as a safe place tamed by the National Park Service. In fact, the park remains the opposite, as it should. Regardless, this mindset has led to two visitors being gored by bison in less than a month’s time.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
thecheyennepost.com

Two Fatal Crashes on Wyoming Roads

On July 9, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 66.90 on US 191 south of Pinedale, Wyoming. Around 8:05 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a one-vehicle rollover. A 2014 Dodge Challenger was headed south on US 191 when the vehicle drifted across the center line and...
PINEDALE, WY
Seacoast Current

A Maine Road Has the Highest Speed Limit East of the Mississippi

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. If you are the type of person that likes to "hammer down" on the open road, then Maine might just be the place for you. The entire East Coast has pretty conservative speed limits, unlike out west. Portions of Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming have 80 mph speed limits. The highest posted speed limit in the country is 85 mph, and can be found only on Texas State Highway 130.
MAINE STATE
105.5 The Fan

Idaho’s Snake River Killer Case Profiled By People Magazine

Idaho is in the national spotlight this week as People Magazine dedicated this week's cover called "Search for a Serial Killer.' 'An elusive monster first targeted the Snake River Valley area in 1979.' The story is a true-crime thriller covering the disappearances of five people along the Snake River Valley between Idaho and Washington.
IDAHO STATE
CBS Denver

Paddleboarder perishes after microburst at Lake Dillon

A man on a paddleboard was separated from his group and then his paddleboard by wind, rain and large waves as a storm cell moved into the Lake Dillon area Saturday afternoon. He did not survive.The storm cell created a microburst over the lake, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.The man's body was recovered 100 yards from shore Saturday evening. The incident occurred at approximately 2 p.m., according to the sheriff's office. The man was part of a group from the Front Range to recreate on the lake."The group saw the approaching storm and was heading back to the Dillon...
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO

