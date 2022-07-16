ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

‘More of a hybrid experience’: Change in workplace culture sends Amazon Nashville back to the drawing board

By Lucas Wright
 3 days ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The corporate landscape continues to shift as society emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic, and companies are having to rethink the plans for their workplaces.

Amazon is among those having to go back to the drawing board. The company announced earlier this week it is pausing office construction on its second tower in Nashville .

While plans are still moving forward on communal areas, as a company spokesperson said the shell and core of the building are nearly complete, plans will be delayed for the traditional working floors.

Amazon puts office construction on hold for second tower in Nashville

Spokesman Zachary Goldsztejn says there is no need for concern and that Amazon is still fully committed to Music City.

“With hybrid work, this gives us a moment to reflect and reevaluate on how employees are best using the office and how for the long term we can build out the best spaces for the new ways people are using the office,” Goldsztejn said. “What we’re trying to build for our employees are collaborative spaces, spaces for brainstorming, for teams to work together, for socializing and really creating these spaces that will work in the long term in new ways that people are working.”

The company has more than 2,500 tech and corporate employees working at Amazon Nashville, with more than 500 open roles. Plans are also still set to create a total of 5,000 corporate and tech jobs in the city over the next few years.

NASHVILLE 2022: Looking at Music City’s historic growth and the growing pains that come with it

“It’s combining hybrid work for at home, what works best in the office and what works best for us to continue delivering for our customers,” Goldsztejn said.

And Amazon is not the only major company dealing with this change. Experts say many corporations are having to redesign their workflows.

“As companies are trying to bring employees back together in person, it’s different than what we’ve seen in the past, you know. Employees know that largely they can do their work at home,” said Angela Copeland, Senior Vice President of Marketing for Recruiter.com . “And when they come back together, it’s more of a hybrid experience. So, it’s coming together once a week, once a month, you know, occasionally.”

A statement released by Amazon earlier this week also reaffirmed the company’s commitment to investing in the community, including “providing affordable housing and supporting local nonprofits.”

There is currently no timetable for when office construction will move forward.

