Virginia Beach, VA

Hampton Roads Celebrates National Ice Cream Day this weekend

By Courtney Ingalls
 3 days ago

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – July 17 is National Ice Cream Day, and many shops across the country are getting ready to celebrate this popular sweet treat.

This unofficial holiday is celebrated during the month of July and many places offer discounted ice cream deals for visitors to enjoy.

If you are looking for a sweet treat to celebrate the day, here is a list of ice cream deals you can find around Hampton Roads:

  • Baskin-Robbins – All Locations
    • Get $5 off any purchase of $15 or more at Baskin-Robbins from Sunday July 17 through Saturday, July 23.
  • Carvel – Chesapeake and Virginia Beach
    • This popular ice cream spot is offering buy one get one free small cups or cones of any soft serve flavor.
  • Cold Stone Creamery – All Locations
    • Guests can create an account and download the Cold Stone Creamery app to receive a special ice cream day treat in your inbox.
    • The ice cream company is also offering $0 delivery when ordering on the Cold Stone Creamery website or on their app.
  • Dairy Queen – All Locations
    • Dairy Queen is giving $1 off a dipped cone when you order through their app.
  • Gerald’s Ice Cream – Virginia Beach
    • Gerald’s is offering a buy four get one free pint special from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.
  • Shake It Up Shakes – Norfolk
    • To celebrate National Ice Cream Day, Shake It Up will be offering free celebration mini shakes. One shake per customer.
  • Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream – Virginia Beach
    • This ice cream spot will be celebrating the holiday on Monday, July 18 and are offering a buy-one-get-one-free offer to their rewards program customers.

Virginia Living Museum announces passing of Freckles the rare calico lobster

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) – More than a year after taking in Freckles the lobster, the staff at the Virginia Living Museum (VLM) in Newport News has announced his passing. Freckles, an incredibly rare Calico lobster, arrived at VLM last year after he was discovered in a shipment at a Manassas Red Lobster restaurant. Only 1 in 30 million lobsters have his special shell, which is caused by a problem with DNA coding.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
New High Rise Bridge opens in Chesapeake

Madison Pearman breaks down the details from above in Chopper 10. Husband charged with murder of Newport News woman …. Driver fatally strikes man and his dog in Outer Banks. Search for missing Newport News woman: Andy Fox shares …. Man accused of attacking gay men while posing as …
CHESAPEAKE, VA
