Hampton Roads Celebrates National Ice Cream Day this weekend

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – July 17 is National Ice Cream Day, and many shops across the country are getting ready to celebrate this popular sweet treat.

This unofficial holiday is celebrated during the month of July and many places offer discounted ice cream deals for visitors to enjoy.

If you are looking for a sweet treat to celebrate the day, here is a list of ice cream deals you can find around Hampton Roads:

Baskin-Robbins – All Locations Get $5 off any purchase of $15 or more at Baskin-Robbins from Sunday July 17 through Saturday, July 23.

– All Locations

Carvel – Chesapeake and Virginia Beach This popular ice cream spot is offering buy one get one free small cups or cones of any soft serve flavor.

– Chesapeake and Virginia Beach

Cold Stone Creamery – All Locations Guests can create an account and download the Cold Stone Creamery app to receive a special ice cream day treat in your inbox. The ice cream company is also offering $0 delivery when ordering on the Cold Stone Creamery website or on their app.

– All Locations

Dairy Queen – All Locations Dairy Queen is giving $1 off a dipped cone when you order through their app.

– All Locations

Gerald's Ice Cream – Virginia Beach Gerald's is offering a buy four get one free pint special from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

– Virginia Beach

Shake It Up Shakes – Norfolk To celebrate National Ice Cream Day, Shake It Up will be offering free celebration mini shakes. One shake per customer.

– Norfolk

Sub Zero Nitrogen Ice Cream – Virginia Beach This ice cream spot will be celebrating the holiday on Monday, July 18 and are offering a buy-one-get-one-free offer to their rewards program customers.

– Virginia Beach

