ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster, CA

Westminster Police Kill Suspect in Slaying of NASCAR Driver Bobby East

By Contributing Editor
mynewsla.com
 3 days ago

A 27-year-old transient suspected of killing NASCAR driver Bobby East at an Orange County gas station has been shot and killed by Westminster police. East, 37, was filling up his tank at around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday at the 76 station at 6322 Westminster...

mynewsla.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS LA

Westminster police arrest suspect in fatal stabbing at 76 Gas Station

Police have arrested a 27-year-old man suspected of stabbing a person to death at a Westminster gas station Wednesday. Officers with the Westminster Police Department responded to calls of the stabbing at around 5:51 p.m. on July 13, at a 76 Gas Station located at 6322 Westminster Blvd. and discovered a man on the ground with a serious stab wound to the chest. Life-saving measures were attempted on the victim until paramedics with the Orange County Fire Authority arrived and took the him to the hospital, where he later died. In the course of their investigation, Westminster PD detectives arrested Trent Millsap, who they said fled the scene before police arrived to the scene. According to police, Millsap is known to frequent Westminster, Garden Grove and Anaheim Hotels, and also has an outstanding warrant. The identity of the victim was being held pending notification to next of kin. WPD detectives are urging anyone with information about this incident or may have witnessed the stabbing to please contact the department at 714-548-3212 or make anonymous tips through Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS.
WESTMINSTER, CA
ETOnline.com

Bobby East, former NASCAR driver, Dead at 37

NASCAR driver Bobby East has died at 37, following injuries sustained in a stabbing. A statement released by the United States Auto Club confirmed that East died on Friday. “Bobby East, one of the most prolific drivers of his era and a three-time USAC National Champion driver in USAC Silver Crown and Midgets, passed away on the night of July 13, 2022, in southern California. He was just 37 years old,” the statement on the website said.
WESTMINSTER, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Anaheim, CA
City
Lincoln, CA
Orange County, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Garden Grove, CA
Westminster, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Westminster, CA
City
Torrance, CA
County
Orange County, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
Anaheim, CA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police Dog#Violent Crime#Pets#Lincoln Avenue#Wpd#Swat#U S Auto Club#Usac
CBS LA

Massive armored truck jewelry heist in northern LA County

Millions of dollars worth of jewelry on its way to a jewelry and gem show at the Pasadena Convention Center was stolen from an armored truck in northern Los Angeles County. "It's all fine jewelry, very high tagged, and it's just gone," said a jeweler who did not want CBSLA to share his name. He said that he's one of the victims of the armored truck heist that included one of a kind pieces. The high-end jewelry was last seen at a trade show in the San Mateo Event Center last weekend. Sunday night, merchandise belonging to 18 different jewelers was loaded onto...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NASCAR
CBS LA

$50k reward offered for information on fatal stabbing of man walking home from work in Harvard Park

Authorities are offering a reward for any information that could lead to the arrest of a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal stabbing that occurred in Harvard Park in January. The $50k reward comes as Los Angeles Police Department officers released photos of the suspect involved in the incident back on January 3, as Ignacio Lorenzo-Silva, 43, made his way home from work. As he left a convenience store in the area and approached the bus stop at around 4:45 p.m., a man ran up behind him, fatally stabbing Lorenzo-Silva in the neck. He died at the scene. During a press conference on Wednesday, police said that the attack was completely unprovoked. "This was really a random attack," said LAPD Captain Adrian Gonzalez. "It was really unfortunate. This was our first homicide of the year and it's a shocking event."Officers asked anyone with information, or who may recognize the suspect to contact them immediately.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Multiple fights break out at Knott's Berry Farm, prompts early park closure

Knott's Berry Farm closed early Saturday night after a series of fights broke out inside the theme park, prompting a police response. According Buena Park Police Department, officers responded to reports of multiple fights at the park, at around 7:30 p.m., after several 911 calls, as well as being notified by security at Knott's Berry Farm. Annette Duran, a CBSLA staffer who was at the park Saturday night, described witnessing multiple fights and then stampedes of park-goers trying to get out of the way. Buena Park PD also said there were reports of shots heard during the fights, but added that they have not found any evidence that so far. Several people were questioned by police, including victims who suffered non-life threatening injuries, though it is not yet clear if any arrests have been made. Knott's Berry Farm was scheduled to be open until 11 p.m. 
BUENA PARK, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy