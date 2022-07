After Microsoft's announcement that they would no longer provide security updates or support for Windows 8.1, it's finally time to bid adieu to the operating system. When you now boot up a Windows 8.1 PC, it will show you a warning that you should update your computer as soon as possible. Microsoft does allow you to hide this warning until Windows 8.1 loses support, but doing so is a huge problem in the long term. Here's why you might want to prepare yourself for what's to come.

SOFTWARE ・ 2 HOURS AGO